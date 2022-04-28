 German city of Göttingen′s pools to allow topless weekend swimming | Germany | News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 28.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

German city of Göttingen's pools to allow topless weekend swimming

Located in the center of Germany, Göttingen will become the first city to allow women to swim topless in public pools. The decision comes after a gender identity row.

Couple resting at the poolside

All sexes will now be allowed to go topless at the pools in the central German city of Göttingen

The German city of Göttingen will allow women to bathe topless at the public pool, becoming the first place in the country to enable female swimmers to go bare-breasted after a gender identity row.

The sports committee of the city in Lower Saxony has recommended that all swimmers at indoor and outdoor pools should be allowed to swim topless at weekends starting May 1, a spokesman for the local authorities said.

  • A boy jumping into a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S.Kahnert)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    The Freibad: It's not actually free

    "Freibad" is the term most commonly used in Germany to refer to an outdoor public swimming pool. Even though that literally translates as "free bath," you nevertheless have to pay admission. Other names include "Sommerbad," in reference to the season they are open, "Waldbad" can be used when the swimming facilities are surrounded by a forest, a "Kombibad" combines both an outdoor and indoor pool.

  • lockers at swimming pool (Imago Images/Deutzmann)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Bring a few coins

    In most swimming pools, you won't need your own lock to secure your personal items, as changing facilities are usually equipped with lockers that work with a coin-return system. They require a deposit of a €1 coin that's returned when you unlock it. In many places, you also need 5 or 10-cent coins to use the hairdryer.

  • A person washing hair in shower (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Shower before and after swimming

    You are expected to briefly shower before going into the pool to wash off perspiration, excess sunscreen and other body wastes. Most people use soap and shampoo when they shower a second time after swimming, to get rid of the various chemicals of the chlorinated pool. Showers are often collective, and people take off their bathing suits to wash.

  • Flip flops by the pool (Imago Images/blickwinkel)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Plan the proper footwear

    For most Germans, flip flops are a must at the swimming pool. Although they are not obligatory, you'll definitely need them if you don't feel like walking barefoot around the pool. If you try doing that with regular sandals, you could be warned that "Strassenschuhe" ("street shoes") are not allowed.

  • Silhouette of a kid jumping from a springboard under the sun (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Jump, but not just anywhere

    It's generally prohibited to jump from the edge of the pool — check for signs. Diving platforms and springboards are among the regular features of the "Freibad," but sometimes their access is restricted; lifeguards are in charge of managing them.

  • Aerial view of a swimming pool with lanes (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Serious swimmers will be disappointed

    You'd be lucky to find a pool this empty on a hot summer day, so if you're into swimming laps, it can be frustrating. People from other countries who are used to having lanes reserved for fast swimmers often complain about how unsystematic Germans are in this aspect. Indoor pools are definitely emptier in the summer and are an option if you want to swim without bumping into others.

  • Children splashing in swimming pool (picture alliance/dpa/H. Christian Dittrich)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Some areas are restricted to non-swimmers

    Children wearing swim aids are not allowed in deep pools, even in the arms of an adult. Kids must pass a test known as the "Seepferdchen" ("seahorse") to be considered swimmers. But that doesn't mean they can be let out on their own in the wild water action. Parents from the US have noticed that lifeguards appear to have a relaxed approach in Germany; keep your eyes on your kid at all times.

  • A girl floating on a pink flamingo inflatable toy (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Toys are often allowed

    Different pools allow people to bring their personal swimming pool toys, but this varies from one location to the other, so you need to check before inflating your pink flamingo mattress. When the pool is really full, huge toys are more of nuisance than anything else.

  • A woman wearing a burkini at a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    A swimsuit is obligatory

    Even if some Germans like to swim naked in lakes, it's prohibited in public pools. You can't jump into the water in your underwear either — it needs to be a proper swimsuit. As for the burkini, since it's made out of swimsuit material, it's a legal option for Muslim women. However, that doesn't protect burkini wearers from racist comments. Every year, local attempts to ban it also make headlines.

  • A person lying on a blanket in the grass near a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Bring a blanket to hang out

    The term "Freibad" actually refers to the outdoors, "im Freien." Germany's swimming facilities are not just pools of concrete, they are often surrounded by lawn where people relax under the shade of trees. Some women might tan topless, which is tolerated in some pools, not all. Photos are not allowed.

  • People in a park (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    No day at the pool without food

    Hours spent chilling between the pool and the lawn are an obvious invitation to picnic. Glass bottles are usually prohibited, as well as glass-made hookahs. If you didn't manage to pack a lunch for the day, there are usually snack bars on site. Classics at the pool: "Pommes" ("french fries") and "Eis" (ice cream). But don't eat right by the pool — nobody enjoys a soggy fry.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Test phase

The spokesman added that a test phase will be effective until August 31.

The recommendation was made by the committee after a swimmer was asked to cover up at a local pool. The swimmer protested, however, saying he identified as male. Despite the assertion, the pool authority expelled the individual, who was subsequently banned from the premises, the spokesman said.

Watch video 02:11

Burkinis banned on 3 French beaches

Germany's relaxed attitude to nudity

The majority of saunas in Germany are mixed sex but still require customers to strip off for hygienic reasons.

Additionally, Germany has a popular nudist movement known as "FKK" — which stands for Freikörperkultur, or free body culture.

But until now, women at public swimming pools across Germany were expected to cover their breasts, and like men, their nether regions.

jsi/msh (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

France: Muslim women in Grenoble defy burkini ban

Muslim women have pushed back against a ban on burkinis at a public pool, provoking a firm response from the far right. National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said the all-encompassing swimsuit has "no place in France."  

Threat to shoot Berlin's laptop-stealing wild boar causes outrage

Thousands of people have signed a petition against the culling of a wild boar that recently caused a sensation. Images of a naked man chasing the creature that had run off with his bag were widely shared on social media.  

Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue to feature burkini model

The US magazine will show a model wearing a hijab and burkini it its popular swimsuit issue. The model, Halima Aden, said her spread in the magazine sends the message that women "can stand together and be celebrated."  