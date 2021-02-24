 German chess prodigy Vincent Keymer: ′External pressure has never been a problem′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

German chess prodigy Vincent Keymer: 'External pressure has never been a problem'

Vincent Keymer is regarded as the most talented chess player Germany has produced in half a century. The teenager is determined to plot his own path as he reaches for the pinnacle of world chess.

Schach: Nachwuchstalent Vincent Keymer

Vincent Keymer isn't the type of individual to be easily sidetracked – not by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a stop to chess players sitting across the board from one another, and not by the high hopes the German chess community is placing in the 16-year-old.

"External pressure has never been much of a problem for me," the student from the small town of Saulheim in western Germany told DW. "If I were to start trying to live up to the expectations of others, I would lose control over my own destiny." 

Seven hours against Magnus Carlsen

The youngster, seen as the greatest talent Germany has produced in half a century, has been steadily climbing the competitive chess ladder. Keymer first beat a grandmaster at the age of 10 and at 14 he earned the title of grandmaster himself – becoming the youngest-ever German to do so. 

By then he had already sat opposite world champion Magnus Carlsen for the first time – in the first round of a the Grenke Chess Open in Karlsruhe during Easter of 2019. 

Richard Rapport, Vincent Keymer, Magnus Carlsen

World champion Magnus Carlsen looks over Keymer's shoulder at the 2018 Grenke Chess Open

"I was nervous at the start of the match," Keymer conceded. 

However, the budding talent more than held his own against the Norwegian, keeping him at bay for almost seven hours before the world champion finally emerged as the victor. Despite the loss, Keymer had demonstrated that he was capable of competing with the very best. Still, almost two years later, he is reluctant to speak about the possibility of him one day becoming the world champion. 

"That's still a long way off," he said. "The top players make very few mistakes, and they exploit their opponents' mistakes pretty consistently."  And that's not all he's learned from competing against top opponents. "You have to develop a sense for when a situation is dangerous – and when it's not," he said. 

Chess versus the classroom

Despite his successes to date, Keymer's further progress towards the top of the world chess rankings promises to be anything but a walk in the park, as the international competition in his age group is exceptionally strong. By his age, most of the players from places like India, Iran or Russia have already quit school to concentrate exclusively on chess. Among them is 17-year-old Alireza Firouzja, an Iranian national who resides in France. He is already being spoken of as a possible future world champion. 

Keymer is not at that level yet, and the German, who has been working under the tutelage of former world championship finalist Peter Leko of Hungary for the past several years, is aiming to complete high school next year. After that, there will be nothing else standing in the way of pursuing his passion full time.

"It is obvious to me that I will concentrate on chess for a few years," he said. "I want to see how far I can go."

That's good news for German chess, because in recent years most of the country's promising youngsters have decided to go to university instead of trying to make it as a professional chess player.  

Whether Keymer can make it as a pro remains to be seen. For the time being he, like everyone else, is dealing with the forced changes to everyday life that the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it. Keymer can currently play almost only online – mainly in matches with short time limit on a player's moves – something he finds very different to playing chess across the board from one's opponent.

"Now, it all depends on which computer mouse you have so that you can make your move as quickly as possible," he said.  He is also frustrated by coming up against "cheaters" on the internet who play with the aid of computers, something he says has become "worse and worse over time." 

Waiting for a national team callup 

Keymer's next step looks likely to be his first callup to the German national chess team – and he's already on their radar. At the end of 2020, he was one of the mostly young top players who signed an open letter to the German Chess Federation demanding more transparency and calling for the dismissal of the national team coach. Dorian Rogozenco, the national team's longtime coach, stepped down shortly thereafter. 

The next World Team Chess Championship is scheduled for 2022 and should Keymer get the call, he will gladly take the opportunity.

"After all, you have little influence on when you're nominated and when you're not," Keymer said. "So when exactly I start playing national team is not that important, but I would be pleased."

  • Huge auditorium with row upon row of people seated at tables, playing chess

    9 fun facts about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Global chess boom

    The Netflix series about Beth Harmon, who works her way up from orphan to world chess champion, has mesmerized millions of viewers, and has led to a chess boom. Google searches for chess rules have skyrocketed, as has the number of signups on online chess platforms. Mail order companies have reported record sales of chess sets and beginners' books.

  • Garry Kasparov leans over a chess board

    9 fun facts about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Professional advice from a world champion

    Professional advisors on set included long-time World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov. He also designed the games featured in the series. Director Scott Frank had in fact slated him for the role of fictional Soviet world champion Vasily Borgov, against whom Harmon competes in the series finale. Kasparov however preferred to remain behind the camera.

  • Film still the Queen's Gambit , a man seated at a chess board gestures to a girl to take a seat

    9 fun facts about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Berlin provides various backdrops

    Although the series is largely set in the US, most scenes were shot in Canada and Germany. Berlin in particular served as a filming location due to its various backdrops. The orphanage where Beth grew up and learned chess was not located in Kentucky, but rather in the outskirts of the German capital. Filming also took place in the Friedrichstadt-Palast, the Bode Museum and the Altes Stadthaus.

  • Film still the Queen's Gambit, a man and a woman seated at a table playing chess, a neon sign in the background reads US OPEN

    9 fun facts about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Chess tutoring

    Most of the cast couldn't play chess before filming began, so a hand double was desperately needed. However, leading actress Anya Taylor-Joy became an ardent chess fan during production — probably because she learned the game from one of the best chess players of all time.

  • Filiz Osmanodja at age 12, a young girls stares at a chess board

    9 fun facts about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    German hand double for Beth Harmon

    The hand double for lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who played Beth Harmon, also lives in the German capital. Chess grandmaster Filiz Osmanodja (12 years old in this photo dated 2008) provided the right moves on the board in close-ups of the hands. The now 24-year-old had to learn 18 chess games by heart for the role she garnered via an invitation on Facebook.

  • Book cover The Queen’s Gambit byn Walter Tevis, shows a drawing of a woman leaning on a table, watching a hand make a chess move

    9 fun facts about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Novel becomes bestseller - again

    The series was based on a novel under the same title. The book has also benefited from the series' success. Written by American author Walter Tevis, it made it onto the New York Times bestseller list 37 years after its original publication once more. Tevis, however, did not live to witness his book’s renaissance. He died of cancer in 1984 - one year after "The Queen's Gambit" was published.

  • Black and white photo of Heath Ledger seated on the steps of a stairway.

    9 fun facts about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Heath Ledger had planned film adaptation

    Long before Netflix discovered "The Queen's Gambit," the late Heath Ledger had been planning a film based on the book. It would have marked the Australian actor's debut as director. An avid chess player himself, Ledger was fascinated by Tevis' novel. He had intended to cast Elliot Page for the role of Beth Harmon. Ledger died in 2008, before the project even took off.

  • Black and white photo of Tigran Petrosian and Bobby Fischer seated at a table playing chess

    9 fun facts about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Chess legend as role model?

    The role of Benny Watts — Beth's competitor, mentor and lover — and Beth's rise to fame are both reminiscent of US chess prodigy Bobby Fischer's life. He defeated Russia's Boris Spassky in the 1972 "Match of the Century," effectively ending Soviet dominance in chess. It was perhaps the last time the game thrilled so many people worldwide — until now.

  • Painting entitled the chess Players, shows chess players and onlookers

    9 fun facts about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Queen's Gambit: One of the oldest chess openings

    The title of the novel and series is based on a chess opening of the same name. The Queen’s Gambit is one of the oldest proven move combinations of its kind. It was mentioned in the late 15th century in the "Göttingen Manuscript" and is still played today by chess players worldwide. Beth Harmon also plays this opening in the series finale.

    Author: Felix Schlagwein


 

DW recommends

The real 'Queen's Gambit': Judit Polgar

The Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" is a global hit. Although the story is fiction, Hungarian player Judit Polgar was a real-life prodigy.  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  