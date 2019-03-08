German bike helmet ads labeled stupid and sexist

The German Transport Ministry's provocative marketing campaign to boost the use of helmets while riding bikes has been denounced as sexist by several female politicians.

"It is embarrassing, stupid and sexist for the transport minister to be selling his policies using naked skin," said Maria Noichl, the chairperson of the Working Group of Social Democratic Women (ASF), in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. She said the posters "must come down."

The campaign, which was unveiled on Friday, features young scantily-scad women and men wearing bike helmets, along with the slogan "'Looks like sh*t [the helmet], but saves lives."

The ad can be seen in several German cities this week.

Taxpayer money for 'sexist' ads

The deputy leader of the SPD's parliamentary group for women, Katja Mast, also called the campaign "embarrassing, stale and sexist."

"Taxpayer money should not be spent to put half-naked women and men on posters," she told the Passauer Neue Presse on Saturday.

Josephine Ortleb, also from the SPD's parliamentary group for women, told the paper that the campaign needed "neither women as objects, naked skin nor sexism to make young people aware of cycling safety."

She said the "sex sells" campaign proves that the government urgently needs a strategy for gender equality.

A Transport Ministry spokesman defended the campaign, citing figures showing that only 8 percent of bike riders aged 17-30 wear helmets.

The spokesman told German news agency EPD that the main target group was young people who refuse to wear them for aesthetic reasons.

An initial evaluation had revealed that the campaign has been effective at reaching out to the target audience.

Victim blaming

The posters, however, drew further criticism on social media for other reasons, including accusations of victim blaming by emphasizing the need to wear helmets.

Others blamed drivers and a lack of separate cycle lanes in several German cities for the number of accidents involving cyclists.

However, many social media users, along with Germany's road safety association DVR, backed the suggestive ads.

"It's important to reach the target group of young people because the helmet wearing rate in this age group is terribly low. We succeeded in doing that," said Christian Kellner, the DVR's Chief Executive.

"The helmet cannot prevent accidents, but it can protect against life-threatening head injuries."

