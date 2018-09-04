 German arrested at Turkey′s behest in Bulgaria | News | DW | 05.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German arrested at Turkey's behest in Bulgaria

A German man has been detained in Bulgaria after Turkish authorities issued an arrest warrant. According to German media, a court in Turkey had sentenced him years ago for being a member of the PKK terror group.

A checkpoint on the Bulgarian-Turkish border (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/H. Rusev)

German citizen Mehmet Y. was detained in the Bulgarian city of Varna late on Tuesday at the behest of the Turkish government.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrest and said the embassy in Sofia was providing the man with consular service.

German media, citing the record of his arrest, reported that Mehmet Y. had been convicted several years earlier by a Turkish court in Adana for being a member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey and several other Western nations consider a terrorist group.

Watch video 12:03
Now live
12:03 mins.

Christian Mihr: 'Releasing Deniz Yücel was merely a symbolic gesture'

Mehmet Y. managed to flee Turkey for Germany prior to being jailed. He was granted asylum in 2001 before becoming a naturalized German citizen in 2009. Prior to his arrest in Bulgaria, he had been living in the city of Bonn where he reportedly counseled refugees.

However, Mehmet Y. still holds a Turkish passport, meaning he could be extradited to Turkey, according to his lawyer.

Bulgaria has in the past extradited Turks facing charges back in their homeland of PKK membership or ties to the US-based preacher Fethullah Gülen, whom Ankara blames for the failed coup attempt of 2016.

Mehmet Y's case closely reflects that of German-Turkish writer Dogan Akhanli , who was detained in while on vacation in Spain last year after Turkey issued a warrant for his arrest through Interpol. The Cologne-based author was held for two months by Spanish authorities before the Justice Ministry in Madrid ultimately dropped the extradition proceedings.

Around 35 German nationals are believed to have been detained arrested in Turkey as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's sweeping crackdown on dissent and press freedom. High profile figures such as journalists Deniz Yücel and Mesale Tolu have been released but still face charges of supporting terrorist groups.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

Turkey lifts travel ban on journalist Mesale Tolu

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/sms (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Turkish police break up press freedom rally after 'Cumhuriyet' arrests

Police have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters in Istanbul demonstrating for press freedom. The rally came after authorities formally arrested nine staff of opposition paper "Cumhuriyet." (05.11.2016)  

Mesale Tolu: I want to attend my trial in Turkey

Mesale Tolu was imprisoned in Turkey for more than half a year, at times held with her 2-year-old son. Finally allowed to leave Turkey, she tells DW about her time in jail, freedom of the press and her next plans. (30.08.2018)  

Erdogan says Yucel was a PKK plant with German support

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused an arrested newspaper reporter of being a "German agent." Multiple German cities have banned rallies of support for Erdogan's presidential referendum. (04.03.2017)  

From ally to scapegoat: Fethullah Gulen, the man behind the myth

Turkey has purged and arrested tens of thousand of people all because of one man blamed for the July 2016 coup attempt: Fethullah Gulen. Who is Turkey's public enemy number one and what do we know about his organization? (06.04.2018)  

German-Turkish writer Dogan Akhanli returning home after arrest in Spain

Two months after his arrest in Spain on a Turkish warrant, the German-Turkish writer and Recep Tayyip Erdogan critic Dogan Akhanli has arrived home to Cologne. Before returning, he spoke to DW about his experience. (19.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Turkey lifts travel ban on journalist Mesale Tolu  

Christian Mihr: 'Releasing Deniz Yücel was merely a symbolic gesture'  

Related content

Türkei - Schüsse in US Botschaft in Ankara

US Embassy in Turkey targeted by gunfire 20.08.2018

The US Embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, has been targeted by gunfire. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman has condemned the attack. Two suspects have been arrested.

Salih Muslim Muhammad PYD

Syrian Kurdish leader Salih Muslim arrested in Prague on Turkey's request 25.02.2018

Salih Muslim, former head of the Kurdish PYD in Syria, has been wanted by Turkey since a deadly bombing in Ankara in February 2016. The Turkish Interior Ministry offered a million-dollar bounty for his capture.

Deutschland Demonstration für Puigdemont

Puigdemont case highlights concern over Interpol arrests 06.04.2018

Rebel, critic or terrorist? A rise in European arrest warrants and Interpol notices is not only a sign of increased international police cooperation, it can also be an example of abuse of political power.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 