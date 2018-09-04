German arrested at Turkey's behest in Bulgaria

A German man has been detained in Bulgaria after Turkish authorities issued an arrest warrant. According to German media, a court in Turkey had sentenced him years ago for being a member of the PKK terror group.
German citizen Mehmet Y. was detained in the Bulgarian city of Varna late on Tuesday at the behest of the Turkish government.
The German Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrest and said the embassy in Sofia was providing the man with consular service.
German media, citing the record of his arrest, reported that Mehmet Y. had been convicted several years earlier by a Turkish court in Adana for being a member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey and several other Western nations consider a terrorist group.
Mehmet Y. managed to flee Turkey for Germany prior to being jailed. He was granted asylum in 2001 before becoming a naturalized German citizen in 2009. Prior to his arrest in Bulgaria, he had been living in the city of Bonn where he reportedly counseled refugees.
However, Mehmet Y. still holds a Turkish passport, meaning he could be extradited to Turkey, according to his lawyer.
Bulgaria has in the past extradited Turks facing charges back in their homeland of PKK membership or ties to the US-based preacher Fethullah Gülen, whom Ankara blames for the failed coup attempt of 2016.
Mehmet Y's case closely reflects that of German-Turkish writer Dogan
Around 35 German nationals are believed to have been detained arrested in Turkey as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's sweeping crackdown on dissent and press freedom. High profile figures such as journalists Deniz Yücel and Mesale
Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
dm/sms (dpa, AFP)
Police have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters in Istanbul demonstrating for press freedom. The rally came after authorities formally arrested nine staff of opposition paper "Cumhuriyet." (05.11.2016)
Mesale Tolu was imprisoned in Turkey for more than half a year, at times held with her 2-year-old son. Finally allowed to leave Turkey, she tells DW about her time in jail, freedom of the press and her next plans. (30.08.2018)
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused an arrested newspaper reporter of being a "German agent." Multiple German cities have banned rallies of support for Erdogan's presidential referendum. (04.03.2017)
Turkey has purged and arrested tens of thousand of people all because of one man blamed for the July 2016 coup attempt: Fethullah Gulen. Who is Turkey's public enemy number one and what do we know about his organization? (06.04.2018)
Two months after his arrest in Spain on a Turkish warrant, the German-Turkish writer and Recep Tayyip Erdogan critic Dogan Akhanli has arrived home to Cologne. Before returning, he spoke to DW about his experience. (19.10.2017)