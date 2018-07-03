 German army to get spending boost in 2019: draft budget | News | DW | 03.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German army to get spending boost in 2019: draft budget

The German army is set to benefit from a multibillion-euro spending increase, according to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's draft defense budget. Germany has been under pressure to contribute more as a NATO partner.

A transport train with tanks (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will present a draft defense budget for 2019 which includes significant spending increases for the armed forces, according to newspaper Handelsblatt.

The armed forces' budget is set to rise to €42.9 billion ($51.2 billion), an increase of €4 billion over the previous year, government sources told dpa press agency on Monday. The revised budget would be around €675 million more than previously planned for 2019.

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to end spending cuts for the armed forces, and had criticized the initial budget proposal as being insufficient.

Germany has come under pressure from NATO allies — particularly the United States — to increase its defense budget.

In a story in the New York Times on Tuesday it was revealed that in June, ahead of the NATO summit meeting next week, US President Donald Trump had sent strongly worded letters to several allies, among them Germany, criticizing them for not spending enough on defense. 

Berlin is committed to bringing its spending on defense closer to the target of 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2024. Scholz intends to present his draft budget this week before the summer break.

  • Blowing up mines near Sarajevo (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hanschke)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Germany's role in NATO

    West Germany officially joined the trans-Atlantic alliance in 1955. However, it wasn't until after reunification in 1990 that the German government considered "out of area" missions led by NATO. From peacekeeping to deterrence, Germany's Bundeswehr has since been deployed in several countries across the globe in defense of its allies.

  • German soldiers in Bosnia (picture alliance/AP Photo/H. Delic)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Bosnia: Germany's first NATO mission

    In 1995, Germany participated in its first "out of area" NATO mission as part of a UN-mandated peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the deployment, German soldiers joined other NATO member forces to provide security in the wake of the Bosnian War. The peacekeeping mission included more than 60,000 troops from NATO's member states and partners.

  • NATO Kosovo (picture-alliance/dpa/V.Xhemaj)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Keeping the peace in Kosovo

    Since the beginning of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, some 8,500 German soldiers have been deployed in the young country. In 1999, NATO launched an air assault against Serbian forces accused of carrying out a brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists and their civilian supporters. Approximately 550 Bundeswehr troops are still stationed in Kosovo.

  • German crew members aboard warship FGS Bonn (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Schreiber)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Patrolling the Aegean Sea

    In 2016, Germany deployed its combat support ship "Bonn" to lead a NATO mission backed by the EU in the Aegean Sea. The mission included conducting "reconnaissance, monitoring and surveillance of illegal crossings" in Greek and Turkish territorial waters at the height of the migration crisis. Germany, Greece and Turkey had requested assistance from the trans-Atlantic alliance.

  • ISAF Soldaten Afghanistan (picture alliance/AP Photo/A.Niedringhaus)

    Germany's NATO missions

    More than a decade in Afghanistan

    In 2003, Germany's parliament voted to send Bundeswehr troops to Afghanistan in support of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). Germany became the third-largest contributor of troops and led the Regional Command North. More than 50 German troops were killed during the mission. Nearly a thousand soldiers are still deployed in Afghanistan as part of Resolute Support.

  • Gemrman tanks in Lithuania (picture alliance/dpa/M. Kul)

    Germany's NATO missions

    German tanks in Lithuania

    Forming part of NATO's "enhanced forward presence" in the Baltic states, 450 Bundeswehr soldiers have been deployed to Lithuania so far in 2017. The battalion-size battlegroups there are led by Germany, Canada, the UK and US to reinforce collective defense on the alliance's eastern flank. It forms the "biggest reinforcement of Alliance collective defence in a generation," according to NATO.

  • German soldier taking part in military exercises for VJTF (S. Gallup/Getty Images)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Taking over the leadership

    The Bundeswehr is due to take over leadership of NATO's multinational Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) at the start of 2019. The rapid reaction force has been set up to counter potential Russian aggression on the alliance's eastern flank.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Ageing tanks, faulty equipment

The German army, or Bundeswehr, has come under criticism in recent years over inadequate and insufficient materials, including ageing tanks and faulty equipment.

According to media reports, the unit assigned to NATO duties for 2019 lacks not only armor, but also bulletproof vests, winter clothing and tents.

Cuts in military expenditure have determined German defense policy for more than a quarter-century.

Watch video 02:36
Now live
02:36 mins.

German army starts training civilian reservists

av/cmk (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Donald Trump calls out Germany, EU allies on NATO defense spending ahead of summit

Belgium's prime minister was "unimpressed" after receiving a letter from Trump about sticking to NATO pledges. With less than two weeks until the alliance summit in Brussels, Trump also said Germany needs to up spending. (30.06.2018)  

German military set to be rebuilt around national security: report

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen plans a fundamental reorganization of the Bundeswehr, a report in the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper says. A policy paper calls for national security to be prioritized. (04.05.2018)  

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen promises US significant defense budget increase

Speaking in Washington, German Defense Minister von der Leyen said Germany is committed to increasing its defense budget. US Defense Secretary Mattis said Germany's spending plan is "on the right track." (21.06.2018)  

Germany's NATO missions

Since West Germany's accession to NATO, Berlin has supported numerous operations involving the trans-Atlantic alliance. Since 1990, Germany's Bundeswehr has been deployed on "out of area" missions as well. (19.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German army starts training civilian reservists  

Related content

USA | Ursula von der Leyen trifft James Mattis

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen promises US significant defense budget increase 21.06.2018

Speaking in Washington, German Defense Minister von der Leyen said Germany is committed to increasing its defense budget. US Defense Secretary Mattis said Germany's spending plan is "on the right track."

Mehrzweck-Helikopter vom Typ NH90

Angela Merkel hints at increased military spending 15.05.2018

Germany's chancellor has hinted that defense spending is likely to increase in years ahead, saying reaching NATO's target was "not completely beyond the imagination." It comes amid budget talks and pressure from allies.

Panzer Leopard, Informationslehrübung Das Heer im Einsatz

German government clashes over defense spending 02.05.2018

Angela Merkel's government is stuck in an internal row over Germany's defense spending. In his new budget, Social Democat Finance Minister Olaf Scholz offered a much lower increase than the Defense Ministry had wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 