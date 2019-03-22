 German actor Hannelore Elsner dies aged 76 | News | DW | 23.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German actor Hannelore Elsner dies aged 76

Best known for her leading role in the German detective series, 'Die Kommissarin' (The police commissioner), Hannelore Elsner died on Easter Sunday.

Hannelore Elsner (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

A spokesman for the family announced on Tuesday that Hannelore Elsner had died at the weekend after a sudden illness.

"She died peacefully in her sleep," family lawyer Matthias Prinz announced. No further details were given out of respect for the family's privacy.

Born in Burghausen, near the Austrian border in 1942, Elsner went to drama school before working in theaters in Berlin and Munich. Her first film role was in 'Old Heidelberg' in 1959 and her last 'Auf das Leben' (To Life) in 2014.

She was awarded Best Actress at the Bavarian Film Awards in 2000.

jm/amp (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

DW Euromaxx Moderatorin Evelyn Sharma (Teaser)

Evelyn Sharma 22.03.2019

German-Indian actress and presenter Evelyn Sharma is a Bollywood star. Born and raised in Germany, she now divides her time between Mumbai and Germany.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey: Actors and actresses are Erdogan's new targets 11.01.2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is cracking down on artists, strongly rejecting any criticism, even from those with conservative backing. But what does he hope to gain from the increasingly aggressive tirades?

Prozess wegen Erregung öffentlichen Ärgernisses Antje Mönning

Actress exposes herself — and a flaw in German decency laws 05.12.2018

A German actress known for playing a nun on TV has been ordered to pay a fine because she revealed her private parts to undercover police agents. The case shines a light on the odd gendering of German exhibitionism laws.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  