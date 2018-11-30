 George H.W. Bush: World leaders honor late US president | News | DW | 01.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

George H.W. Bush: World leaders honor late US president

The 41st US president has been heralded for his ardent support of the international ruled-based system. German officials have described him as a key supporter of German unity, which he supported "without reservations."

George H.W. Bush during a press conference at the White House

Leaders from across the world on Saturday paid tribute to the 41st president of the United States, George H.W. Bush, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described Bush as a "great statesman and friend of Germany."

Bush was instrumental in German reunification and "supported it from the beginning without reservations," Maas said. "We will never forget that."

The late president was an ardent supporter of a unified Germany as well as Western Europe as the Cold War unraveled in the early 1990s.

'He made the world a safer place'

Others honored Bush for his role in promoting a rules-based international order.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev said Bush was present at "a time of great change," adding that his leadership contributed to "the end of the Cold and nuclear arms race."

British Prime Minister Theresa May said "in navigating a peaceful end to the Cold War, he made the world a safer place for generations to come."

Bill Clinton shows George H. W. Bush wearing socks with Clinton's face on them

Bush and Clinton cherished each other's friendship

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Bush "was a strong supporter of the international rules-based system, the rule of law and democratic values."

He tried to "create a new international order based on justice and equality among nations," said Kuwaiti leader Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. He never "forgot the Kuwaiti people and will remain in their memory."

When Saddam Hussein's forces invaded Kuwait, Bush launched the US-led offensive against Iraq, culminating in the First Gulf War.

'Inspired generations'

US President Donald Trump said Bush "inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service."

"George H.W. Bush's life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling," said former US President Barack Obama. "And he did tremendous good along the journey."

Former US President Bill Clinton, who beat Bush in the 1992 election but went on to become good friends with his once-rival, said he "will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed."

"From the moment I met him as a young governor invited to his home in Kennebunkport, I was struck by the kindness he showed to Chelsea [Clinton's daughter], by his innate and genuine decency, and by his devotion to Barbara [Bush], his children and their growing brood," Clinton said.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

US troops walk across the charred oil landscape near a burning well during perimeter security patrol near Kuwait City

Bush ordered US troops to fight against Iraq after Baghdad invaded Kuwait

ls/jlw (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Opinion: Donald Trump lets Saudis get away with murder

President Trump's blatant whitewashing of Saudi responsibility for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi is a depraved attack on human rights. It must have consequences, writes DW's Michael Knigge. (21.11.2018)  

My Europe: Why Eastern Europeans like Donald Trump

Profound anti-Americanism lies behind Western Europe's distaste for Trump. Boris Kalnoky explains why Trump enjoys greater popularity in "new Europe." (12.11.2018)  

George H.W. Bush dies: A president in turbulent times

Former US President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94. The shrewd statesmen who led the US through the end of the Cold War will be remembered in Germany for his efforts in reuniting the European country. (01.12.2018)  

Twenty years on, shockwaves of Kuwait invasion are still felt in Middle East

On August 2, 1990, Iraq launched an invasion of Kuwait, setting in motion a long chain of events which have reshaped the Middle East and have changed the dynamic of relations between the western and Arab worlds. (02.08.2010)  

Germany celebrates 25 years since reunification

Germany is marking 25 years of unity with celebrations across the country. Frankfurt takes center stage for this year's public events, while German Unity Day is also being marked around the world. (03.10.2015)  

'A Disneyland of the Cold War': How Martin Roemers photographed the war that never happened

The Cold War left us bunkers, shooting ranges and military cemeteries on both sides of the Iron Curtain. Dutch photographer Martin Roemers tells DW why he created a visual memorial to the war that wasn't waged. (02.03.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

George Bush Senior

George H.W. Bush dies: A president in turbulent times 01.12.2018

Former US President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94. The shrewd statesmen who led the US through the end of the Cold War will be remembered in Germany for his efforts in reuniting the European country.

USA Mutmaßliche Paketbomben sorgen in den USA für Alarm | Time Warner New York

Suspicious packages sent to US politicians, media outlets 24.10.2018

US officials have intercepted several suspected pipe bombs set to be delivered to top Democratic leaders across the country, including to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. CNN'S New York office was also evacuated.

USA Verdächtiges Paket in Bürogebäude in New York

Explosives mailed to Obama, Clintons, CNN and other politicians 24.10.2018

Several packages with explosive devices and white powder were sent to prominent US politicians and Trump critics. US authorities have warned that the situation may be far from over.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 