George Floyd: Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over death

The city of Minneapolis reached a settlement on Friday with the family of George Floyd, a Black man who died last year while being arrested by a white police officer.

The city agreed to pay $27 million (€22.6 million) to settle the civil lawsuit.

Lawyers for Floyd's family said the agreed sum is the "largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in US history."

What's in the settlement?

The settlement includes $500,000 for the south Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd died. This neighborhood includes the community around the intersection where Floyd died which has been blocked by barricades since his death, with a massive metal sculpture and murals in his honor.

More to follow...

