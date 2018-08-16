Genoa bridge collapse search operation ends, death toll rises

The search operation for those missing after a motorway bridge collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa ended overnight into Sunday after the last three bodies were found.

Officials put the official death toll at 43, after the remains of Italian-Jamaican family of three — including their nine-year-old daughter — were retrieved from their car.

Searching the rubble

Italy's national fire department wrote on Twitter that recovery teams would continue inspecting the scene of the collapse "to rule out the possible presence of persons not reported as missing."

On Tuesday, a 200-metre (650 feet) section of the Morandi bridge gave way in busy traffic, plunging more than 30 vehicles and chunks of concrete and twisted metal to the ground 50 meters below.

The bridge, which connects the city's eastern and western sides, was part of the A10 motorway that links the port city with the French border. It had been operational since 1967 and was managed by toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia.

The collapse, which happened during a thunderstorm, has initially been blamed on structural weakness. The bridge had been undergoing operational maintenance, according to Italian media reports.

Operator to face sanctions

The government has blamed Autostrade for the disaster, and on Friday launched a procedure to revoke concessions held by the company to operate toll highways.

Autostrade, whose leading shareholder is the fashion label family Benetton, has denied any negligence. The firm pledged half a billion euros on Saturday to rebuild the bridge and assist the families of the victims.

The Genoa branch of Italy's interior ministry updated a list of those who died in the collapse. They included four people from France, three from Chile, two from Albania, two from Romania, two from Jamaica and one each from Colombia and Peru.

Nine people are still in hospital, four in a critical condition, it said.

Grief turns to anger

Saturday was also a national day of mourning, in which state funerals were held in Genoa for only 18 of the victims. Some of the families of the dead preferred to hold private ceremonies citing a desire for privacy or anger with authorities.

On Sunday, the government announced plans to check and repair Italy's motorways, bridges and viadicts, to ensure its aging infrastructure was safe.

Giancarlo Giorgetti, undersecretary in the prime minister's office and a leading member of the League party, did not specify a cost of the plan but said "deficit, GDP or European rules did not matter."

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Cars plunge into void A 100-meter section of Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning amid torrential downpours and violent storms. At least 35 cars and heavy vehicles are believed to have been on the section when it caved in, causing them to plunge some 45 meters into the void below.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Italy's busy motorway viaduct The bridge over the northwestern port city was one of Italy's main viaducts, connecting the A10 motorway towards France and the A7 up to Milan. The incident also took place on the eve of Ferragosto, a major Italian holiday, meaning traffic was likely to have been busier than usual.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Rescuers scramble to find survivors Less than an hour after the collapse, authorities had already indicated the number victims was likely to be in the dozens. Italy's transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, said the bridge collapse appeared to be an "immense tragedy." International leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron, paid tribute to the victims.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Rescue efforts continue through the night Rescue workers continued to scour the rubble and wreckage through the night with the hope of finding more survivors. Alongside firefighters and emergency services, another 1,000 locals volunteered to help in the rescue efforts. According to the Interior Ministry, as many as 16 survivors were found wounded beneath the rubble, including 12 in serious condition.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Death toll rises By Wednesday morning, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the death toll in the collapse had risen to 35, including three children aged eight, 12 and 13 years old. Officials also warned that the number of dead was likely to rise further, as rescue workers began moving the largest pieces of debris.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Tragedy spurs political fallout Italy's Giuseppe Conte interrupted his holiday to visit the scene of the collapse. While Conte reserved his words to praise the rescue workers, his ministers started pointing fingers. Transport Minister Toninelli said the company managing Italy's highways would have its contract revoked. However, his 5Star Movement party has been criticized for downplaying the need for infrastructure investments.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Cause of collapse still unknown While the precise reason behind the disaster is still unknown, investigators believe it was potentially caused by a lightning strike, an engineering failure or corrosion. Italy's CNR civil engineering society has warned that the lifespan of bridges built during the 1950s and 60s was only about 50 years. The Morandi Bridge had been in use for more than five decades.

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline Apartment buildings in danger Toninelli, who is also minister of infrastructure, has said the apartment buildings standing almost under or next to the bridge might have to be demolished. Some 630 people living in the apartment buildings have been evacuated. Toninelli said on Facebook that lodgings would be found for them.



mm/jlw (dpa, Reuters)

