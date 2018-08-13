 Italy: Motorway bridge collapses over Genoa | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Italy: Motorway bridge collapses over Genoa

A motorway bridge, reported to reach around 100 meters over the northwestern city, has collapsed. No victims have so far been reported but emergency services fear cars may have fallen into the void.

Bridge collapse over the Italian city of Genoa (imago/Italy Photo Press)

Part of a motorway viaduct in the northwestern Italian city of Genoa collapsed on Tuesday, the local fire brigade said, adding that several cars could have been involved in the accident.

Italian news agency Adnkronos, citing local ambulance services, reported that there were "dozens of dead" in the collapse.

What we know so far: 

  • Some 200 meters (656 feet) of road from Morandi Bridge collapsed onto an industrial zone in the port city at around 11:30 a.m. local time (0930 UTC).
  • Rescue operations are underway to remove the rubble.
  • Local police said the bridge collapsed during a severe downpour and violent storm.
  • A bridge was constructed in 1960s as part of the A10 toll motorway. Restructuring was carried out in 2016.
  • Authorities had no information regarding the number of potential victims.
Bridge collapse over the Italian city of Genoa (imago/Italy Photo Press)

Italian media reported that around 200 meters of road collapsed onto an industrial area in the Italian port city

'Immense tragedy'

Italy's Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said the bridge collapse looked like an "immense tragedy." 

Franco Nativo, a local journalist on the scene, told Italian broadcaster SkyTG24 that he could see "at least eight to nine" vehicles crushed under the rubble from the bridge. "It is an apocalyptic scene," Nativo added. 

More to follow...

dm/kms (AFP, dpa)

Related content

Deutschland Hamburg - G20 Proteste

Raids in four European countries over Hamburg G20 riots 29.05.2018

Police in Italy, Spain, France and Switzerland have searched several addresses in connection with three nights of violence that accompanied last July's G20 summit. The "Black Bloc" task force has made a first arrest.

Manchester Coach Roberto Mancini entlassen

Roberto Mancini to become Italy coach - reports 01.05.2018

Roberto Mancini is set to become the new head coach of the Italian national team after negotiations with former Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti broke down, according to reports in the Italian media.

Italien Wahlen

Italy's center-right dominates local elections 26.06.2017

Italy's center-right parties looked set to win in major municipal contests, including Genoa. The local elections have been bad for former premier Matteo Renzi’s PD and the populist 5-Star Movement.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Wave of arson attacks hit cars in Gothenburg, other Swedish cities

Several injured after car smashes into barriers outside UK Parliament

Romania to probe alleged police violence at protests

Israeli teen desecrates Majdanek death camp while on school trip