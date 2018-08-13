Italy: Motorway bridge collapses over Genoa

A motorway bridge, reported to reach around 100 meters over the northwestern city, has collapsed. No victims have so far been reported but emergency services fear cars may have fallen into the void.
Part of a motorway viaduct in the northwestern Italian city of Genoa collapsed on Tuesday, the local fire brigade said, adding that several cars could have been involved in the accident.
Italian news agency Adnkronos, citing local ambulance services, reported that there were "dozens of dead" in the collapse.
What we know so far:
Italian media reported that around 200 meters of road collapsed onto an industrial area in the Italian port city
'Immense tragedy'
Italy's Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said the bridge collapse looked like an "immense tragedy."
Franco Nativo, a local journalist on the scene, told Italian broadcaster SkyTG24 that he could see "at least eight to nine" vehicles crushed under the rubble from the bridge. "It is an apocalyptic scene," Nativo added.
