Italy: Motorway bridge collapses over Genoa

Part of a motorway viaduct in the northwestern Italian city of Genoa collapsed on Tuesday, the local fire brigade said, adding that several cars could have been involved in the accident.

Italian news agency Adnkronos, citing local ambulance services, reported that there were "dozens of dead" in the collapse.

What we know so far:

Some 200 meters (656 feet) of road from Morandi Bridge collapsed onto an industrial zone in the port city at around 11:30 a.m. local time (0930 UTC).

Rescue operations are underway to remove the rubble.

Local police said the bridge collapsed during a severe downpour and violent storm.

A bridge was constructed in 1960s as part of the A10 toll motorway. Restructuring was carried out in 2016.

Authorities had no information regarding the number of potential victims.

Italian media reported that around 200 meters of road collapsed onto an industrial area in the Italian port city

'Immense tragedy'

Italy's Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said the bridge collapse looked like an "immense tragedy."

Franco Nativo, a local journalist on the scene, told Italian broadcaster SkyTG24 that he could see "at least eight to nine" vehicles crushed under the rubble from the bridge. "It is an apocalyptic scene," Nativo added.

More to follow...

dm/kms (AFP, dpa)