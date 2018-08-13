 Italy declares state of emergency after Genoa bridge collapse | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Italy declares state of emergency after Genoa bridge collapse

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has declared a 12-month state of emergency in Genoa after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. The cause of the collapse remains unclear but several possibilities have been flagged.

  • Bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy (Reuters/Str)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Cars plunge into void

    A 100-meter section of Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning amid torrential downpours and violent storms. At least 35 cars and heavy vehicles are believed to have been on the section when it caved in, causing them to plunge some 45 meters into the void below.

  • Map of Genoa, Italy

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Italy's busy motorway viaduct

    The bridge over the northwestern port city was one of Italy's main viaducts, connecting the A10 motorway towards France and the A7 up to Milan. The incident also took place on the eve of Ferragosto, a major Italian holiday, meaning traffic was likely to have been busier than usual.

  • Rescue workers look for survivors following Genoa bridge collapse (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Rescuers scramble to find survivors

    Less than an hour after the collapse, authorities had already indicated the number victims was likely to be in the dozens. Italy's transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, said the bridge collapse appeared to be an "immense tragedy." International leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the victims.

  • Rescue workers look for survivors following Genoa bridge collapse (Getty Images/AFP/V. Hache)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Rescue efforts continue through the night

    Rescue workers continued to scour the rubble and wreckage through the night with the hope of finding more survivors. Alongside firefighters and emergency services, another 1,000 locals volunteered to help in the rescue efforts. According to the Interior Ministry, as many as 16 survivors were found wounded beneath the rubble, including 12 in serious condition.

  • Rescue workers in Genoa retrieve a body following the collapse of the Morandi Bridge (Reuters/Str)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Death toll rises

    By Wednesday morning, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the death toll in the collapse had risen to 35, including three children aged eight, 12 and 13 years old. Officials also warned that the number of dead was likely to rise further, as rescue workers began moving the largest pieces of debris.

  • Italy PM Giuseppe Conte visits the scene of the Morandi Bridge collapse in Genoa (Reuters/M. Pinca)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Tragedy spurs political fallout

    Italy's Giuseppe Conte interrupted his holiday to visit the scene of the collapse. While Conte reserved his words to praise the rescue workers, his ministers started pointing fingers. Transport Minister Toninelli said the company managing Italy's highways would have its contract revoked. However, his 5Star Movement party has been criticized for downplaying the need for infrastructure investments.

  • Rescue operations in Genoa continue into Wednesday following bridge collapse (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Cause of collapse still unknown

    While the precise reason behind the disaster is still unknown, investigators believe it was potentially caused by a lightning strike, an engineering failure or corrosion. Italy's CNR civil engineering society has warned that the lifespan of bridges built during the 1950s and 60s was only about 50 years. The Morandi Bridge had been in use for more than five decades.


  • Bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy (Reuters/Str)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Cars plunge into void

    A 100-meter section of Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning amid torrential downpours and violent storms. At least 35 cars and heavy vehicles are believed to have been on the section when it caved in, causing them to plunge some 45 meters into the void below.

  • Map of Genoa, Italy

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Italy's busy motorway viaduct

    The bridge over the northwestern port city was one of Italy's main viaducts, connecting the A10 motorway towards France and the A7 up to Milan. The incident also took place on the eve of Ferragosto, a major Italian holiday, meaning traffic was likely to have been busier than usual.

  • Rescue workers look for survivors following Genoa bridge collapse (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Rescuers scramble to find survivors

    Less than an hour after the collapse, authorities had already indicated the number victims was likely to be in the dozens. Italy's transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, said the bridge collapse appeared to be an "immense tragedy." International leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the victims.

  • Rescue workers look for survivors following Genoa bridge collapse (Getty Images/AFP/V. Hache)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Rescue efforts continue through the night

    Rescue workers continued to scour the rubble and wreckage through the night with the hope of finding more survivors. Alongside firefighters and emergency services, another 1,000 locals volunteered to help in the rescue efforts. According to the Interior Ministry, as many as 16 survivors were found wounded beneath the rubble, including 12 in serious condition.

  • Rescue workers in Genoa retrieve a body following the collapse of the Morandi Bridge (Reuters/Str)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Death toll rises

    By Wednesday morning, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the death toll in the collapse had risen to 35, including three children aged eight, 12 and 13 years old. Officials also warned that the number of dead was likely to rise further, as rescue workers began moving the largest pieces of debris.

  • Italy PM Giuseppe Conte visits the scene of the Morandi Bridge collapse in Genoa (Reuters/M. Pinca)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Tragedy spurs political fallout

    Italy's Giuseppe Conte interrupted his holiday to visit the scene of the collapse. While Conte reserved his words to praise the rescue workers, his ministers started pointing fingers. Transport Minister Toninelli said the company managing Italy's highways would have its contract revoked. However, his 5Star Movement party has been criticized for downplaying the need for infrastructure investments.

  • Rescue operations in Genoa continue into Wednesday following bridge collapse (Reuters/S. Rellandini)

    Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

    Cause of collapse still unknown

    While the precise reason behind the disaster is still unknown, investigators believe it was potentially caused by a lightning strike, an engineering failure or corrosion. Italy's CNR civil engineering society has warned that the lifespan of bridges built during the 1950s and 60s was only about 50 years. The Morandi Bridge had been in use for more than five decades.


Italian rescue workers searched through the night and into the morning on Wednesday, in hope of finding survivors of a bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa.

A 100-meter section of the Morandi Bridge, known as Genoa's "Brooklyn Bridge," collapsed amid torrential rain on Tuesday, causing vehicles on the bridge to fall some 45 meters, but it is unclear what actually caused the incident.

Developments on Wednesday

  • The death toll has reached 39, according to authorities.
  • Many of the injured remain in serious condition.

  • Italy's transport minister called for senior managers at Autostrade per l'Italia, the company operating the bridge, to resign.

  • The transport minister said the company could face millions of euros in fines.

  • Autostrade per l'Italia said it carried out regular checks before the collapse that provided reassuring results and the maintenance program had been approved by the Transport Ministry.

'Unacceptable in a modern society'

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called the tragedy "unacceptable in a modern society." He said that "all infrastructure" across the country needed to be double-checked. "We must not allow another tragedy like this to happen again," he added.

Italian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli blamed Autostrade per l'Italia, the private company that runs much of Italy's motorway network, for the incident.

The company was guilty of "serious shortcomings," would have its concession to run the motorway network withdrawn and would face fines of up to €150 million ($170 million), Toninelli wrote on Facebook. Conte on Wednesday confirmed the government's intention to revoke the firm's contract.

Interior minister points finger at EU austerity

Meanwhile, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini blamed the European Union for making Italy unsafe.

Funds that would be spent on health and safety "are not allowed to be billed according to strict ... rules imposed by Europe," the euroskeptic politician told local broadcaster Radio24. "You always have to ask for permission to spend money," he added.

President Sergio Mattarella echoed the calls for better conditions on Italian roads.

"Italians have the right to modern and efficient infrastructure that accompanies them safely through their everyday lives," Mattarella said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the world leaders who sent their condolences.

Karte Morandi Brücke, Genua, Italien EN

The Morandi Bridge: The Morandi Bridge was designed by Riccardo Morandi and built in 1967. It was built using reinforced concrete which was the best-known technology at the time. It is one of Genoa's most important pieces of infrastructure, providing a link to the Italian Riviera and France's southern coast.

Why it happened: The cause of the collapse is still unknown, but some of the potential causes include a possible lightning strike due to the storm at the time of the collapse, an engineering failure, aging infrastructure and corrosion.

Concerns over infrastructure: Following the bridge's collapse, Italy's CNR civil engineering society said the working lifespan of bridges built during the 1950s and 1960s was only about 50 years. The Morandi Bridge has been in use for more than five decades.

  • The Chirajara Bridge in Colombia is demolished (picture-alliance/C. Contreras)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Chirajara Bridge, Colombia

    The Chirajara Bridge was intended to connect two tunnels between Bogota and Villavicencio. But as the two sections were being put together in January 2018 one of the pylons broke away, killing nine people. Investigators pointed to a construction error, which meant the other section was also in serious danger of collapsing. It bridge was ultimately blown up in July (pictured).

  • Train crash in Studenka, Czech Republic (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Galgonek)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Studenka Bridge, Czech Republic

    Workers were renovating the Studenka Bridge in August 2008 when it suddenly collapsed. Just as it fell away, however, a speeding train was headed towards the scene of the accident. Traveling at 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph), the train plunged into rubble below. It remains unclear what exactly caused the collapse, but investigators have since found several faults in the construction.

  • Minnesota Bridge collapse (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Smith)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Mississippi Bridge, USA

    The 580-meter (1900 feet), eight-lane bridge in Minneapolis was a crucial artery between two city districts. Renovation work began just days before the collapse on August 1, 2007. Even though just one lane was open at the time, 13 people were killed in the accident. Investigators said a construction error led to the bridge caving in.

  • Sampoong Department Store collapse in Seoul (picture-alliance/Yonhap)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Sampoong Department Store, South Korea

    It only took a matter of seconds for the Sampoong Department Store in Seoul to collapse in on itself on June 29, 1995, killing more than 500 people. A probe uncovered a spate of building violations: several regulations were ignored, the building was shoddily constructed and several of the wrong building materials were used.

  • Rana Plaza disaster in Bangladesh (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Abdullah)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Rana Plaza, Bangladesh

    The collapse of the Rana Plaza in Bangladesh's Dhaka District marks the deadliest structural failure in modern history. The eight-story commercial building collapsed on April 24, 2013, killing 1,135 people. A day before, police had banned access after cracks were found in the structure. However, garment workers were still ordered to return the following day and were caught in the disaster.


law/kms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Speculation mounts over Genoa bridge collapse

Lightning, engineering failure or aging infrastructure? Whatever the cause, Italy's government seeks to launch infrastructure projects that could bring it up against EU budget rules. (14.08.2018)  

Italy: Motorway bridge collapses over Genoa

A motorway bridge, reported to reach around 50 meters over the northwestern city, has collapsed. Dozens of people have been killed and many others seriously injured, according to authorities. (14.08.2018)  

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline

The collapse of the Morandi bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa has killed at least 35 people and injured several more. DW looks at how rescue efforts and the subsequent political fallout unfolded. (15.08.2018)  

The deadliest bridge and building collapses

Bridges and buildings can be architectural marvels, but also lead to deadly disasters. These dilapidated or botched constructions turned out to be fatal. (15.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rescuers search for survivors of Genoa bridge collapse  

The Day - Genoa Bridge Collapse  

Major rescue operation underway after Genoa bridge collapse  

Related content

Bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy (Reuters/Str)

Genoa Bridge collapse: A timeline 15.08.2018

The collapse of the Morandi bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa has killed at least 35 people and injured several more. DW looks at how rescue efforts and the subsequent political fallout unfolded.

The Day - Genoa Bridge Collapse 14.08.2018

Rescue workers in Genoa, Italy, are searching the ruins of a collapsed bridge for survivors. What could cause a bridge like this to fail? Brent Goff examines some notable bridge collapses and speaks with Mohammad Mehdi Kashani, a Professor in Structural Mechanics at the University of Southampton.

Italien A10 Autobahnbrücke Morandi in Genua eingestürzt

Speculation mounts over Genoa bridge collapse 14.08.2018

Lightning, engineering failure or aging infrastructure? Whatever the cause, Italy's government seeks to launch infrastructure projects that could bring it up against EU budget rules.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Russia: Rights groups slam teenage trials

Gothenburg car fires: Swedish man arrested in Turkey

Opinion: The Erdogan-Trump rivalry turns dangerous

London terror suspect identified as Briton of Sudanese origin