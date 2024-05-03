Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as food remains scarce

Human RightsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as food remains scarceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsPalestinian TerritoriesNehal Johri03/05/2024March 5, 2024As UNRWA struggles to operate in Gaza and accessible aid remains very limited, conditions for people within the territory are only getting worse. There are reports of children starving to death. Warning: Graphic images.https://p.dw.com/p/4dC0lAdvertisement