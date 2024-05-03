  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
ChinaSuper TuesdayIsrael-Hamas war
Human RightsPalestinian Territories

Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as food remains scarce

Nehal Johri
March 5, 2024

As UNRWA struggles to operate in Gaza and accessible aid remains very limited, conditions for people within the territory are only getting worse. There are reports of children starving to death. Warning: Graphic images.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dC0l
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

A woman sits on a sofa in a makeshift shelter, speaking to the camera

For women in Gaza, life is increasingly difficult

A lack of hygiene products and clean water is causing further health problems for women in the Gaza Strip.
ConflictsJanuary 3, 202402:29 min
Palestinians inspect two burned cars used by Israeli special units during a raid in the Old City of Nablus

Palestinians relate fatal cost of West Bank settler violence

DW's Aya Ibrahim reports on how one Palestinian family lost a member when Israeli settlers came to their village.
ConflictsDecember 26, 202303:17 min
Children inspect a car damaged during clashes in Al-Far'a refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tubas

West Bank families equip children for life under occupation

With violence on the rise in the occupied West Bank, many there are concerned about their children's safety.
SocietyDecember 15, 202304:37 min
Skip next section More on Human Rights from Middle East

More on Human Rights from Middle East

Mariam Claren, daughter of imprisoned women's rights activist Nahid Taghavi, speaks to DW.

Silent diplomacy won't work, says Iran prisoner's daughter

Mariam Claren is urging Germany to do more to secure her mother's release from the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran.
Human RightsJune 20, 202302:47 min
Skip next section More on Human Rights from around the world

More on Human Rights from around the world

Members of the Human Rights Council during a special session devoted to Sudan

Can the UN still protect human rights?

Fewer and fewer members of the UN Human Rights Council are known for protecting human rights within their own borders.
Human RightsDecember 11, 202301:46 min
Sendung The 77 Percent

Isaac Ssemakadde: Uganda's rebel lawyer

Isaac Ssemakadde is determined to defend human rights in his home country.
Human RightsApril 27, 202203:01 min