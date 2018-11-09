Gaza-Israel tensions flare after night of violence threatening ceasefire hopes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip to Paris and rushed home on Monday to hold a meeting of security chiefs.

Netanyahu said his goal for Gaza was to reach a "lasting ceasefire" and to do everything he could to avoid an "unnecessary war" in the coastal enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday evening they had struck more than 20 militant sites in response to rocket and mortar launches from Gaza fired following the Israeli undercover raid on Sunday night. Hamas's Al-Aqsa TV building in Gaza was destroyed after a series of warning shots on Monday.

The Gaza health ministry said at least three Palestinians in their 20s were killed in the strikes.

A 19-year-old Israeli man was in a critical condition after a bus in southern Israel was hit by an anti-tank missile, the IDF said.

Israeli rocket fire on Gaza

Israeli undercover raid

Monday's clashes came after at least seven Palestinian militants, including a Hamas commander, and one IDF officer were killed on Sunday night during the first known ground incursion by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since the last war in 2014.

Hamas’s armed wing released a statement overnight claiming Israeli forces had on Sunday night "infiltrated this evening in a civilian car" and fired on an armed group near the city of Khan Younis.

Israel had stressed the operation was an intelligence-gathering mission and "not intended to kill or abduct terrorists, but to strengthen Israeli security."

Israeli forces take up positions above the border with Gaza

Ceasefire threat

The exchanges threaten the tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Last week, shipments of fuel were allowed into Gaza by Israel to supply electricity plants. Qatar was also allowed to deliver $15 million (€13.3 million) in aid to be used to pay civil servants who have gone without wages for months.

Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have been working to broker a long-term ceasefire.

Palestinians began weekly protests along the border fence with Israel last March. Thousands of demonstrators have been injured and some 170 have died in the months since.

kw,jm (AP, dpa, Reuters)

