  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ecuador
German labor strikes
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gaza: Humanitarian crisis deepens as fighting rages

Gasia Ohanes
January 10, 2024

Displaced people in Gaza scramble daily for food and water. Warning that hunger and disease are rife in the Palestinian territory, the United Nations has urged for faster and more effective delivery of aid.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b4G6
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

A woman sits on a sofa in a makeshift shelter, speaking to the camera

For women in Gaza, life is increasingly difficult

A lack of hygiene products and clean water is causing further health problems for women in the Gaza Strip.
ConflictsJanuary 3, 202402:29 min
Palestinians inspect two burned cars used by Israeli special units during a raid in the Old City of Nablus

Palestinians relate fatal cost of West Bank settler violence

DW's Aya Ibrahim reports on how one Palestinian family lost a member when Israeli settlers came to their village.
ConflictsDecember 26, 202303:17 min
Children inspect a car damaged during clashes in Al-Far'a refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tubas

West Bank families equip children for life under occupation

With violence on the rise in the occupied West Bank, many there are concerned about their children's safety.
SocietyDecember 15, 202304:37 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken says toll on Gaza civilians 'far too high'

In Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israeli leaders to do more to protect civilians in Gaza.
ConflictsJanuary 10, 202402:34 min
Jordanien König Abdullah II and Kronprinz Hussein U.S. Aussenminister Antony Blinken in Amman

Jordan's king urges Blinken to push for cease-fire in Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah has asked Blinken to put pressure on Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.
ConflictsJanuary 7, 202401:48 min
Griechenland Abflug US Außenminister Blinken nach Jordanien

Blinken diplomatic tour aims to calm Middle East tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeks to reduce hostilities that have risen since Israel's war with Hamas began.
ConflictsJanuary 7, 202402:20 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Nordkorea Interkontinentalrakete Symbobild

Is the Indo-Pacific entering new era of security alliances?

Countries in the Indo-Pacific are seeking ways to counter the region's most belligerent actors: China and North Korea.
ConflictsJanuary 9, 202403:44 min
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, framed by two dark silhouettes

Ukrainians welcome bid to join European Union

Hungary's Viktor Orban is warning he could veto the bid at any time, but Ukrainians are celebrating the progress.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202302:11 min
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in glasses and coat and tie, sits in a chair and looks at the camera

'The world still needs UN peacekeepers'

The UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, spoke with DW at recent talks in Ghana.
ConflictsDecember 7, 202303:59 min
Show more