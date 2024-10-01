Gaza: Humanitarian crisis deepens as fighting rages

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza: Humanitarian crisis deepens as fighting ragesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGasia Ohanes01/10/2024January 10, 2024Displaced people in Gaza scramble daily for food and water. Warning that hunger and disease are rife in the Palestinian territory, the United Nations has urged for faster and more effective delivery of aid.https://p.dw.com/p/4b4G6Advertisement