What could a Middle East two-state solution look like?

ConflictsMiddle EastWhat could a Middle East two-state solution look like?ConflictsMiddle EastRalph Martin06/07/2024June 7, 2024Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under increasing pressure from his political rivals within Israel and from the US to lay out a postwar plan for Gaza, and even for a Palestinian state. What are the obstacles to a two-state solution?