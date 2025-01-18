Gaza ceasefire: Preparations underway after Israel approval

Gaza ceasefire: Preparations underway after Israel approvalPublished January 18, 2025last updated January 18, 2025
What you need to know
- Israel's full Cabinet has ratified the ceasefire deal, enabling it to go into effect on Sunday
- Under the first phase of the deal, 33 hostages held by Hamas are to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel
- The deal is to bring a pause in fighting during which more that 46,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to the health authorities in the Hamas-run territory
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on January 18.
Ceasefire to go into force at 0630 GMT on Sunday, Qatari Foreign Ministry says
The Gaza ceasefire will take effect as of 0630 GMT (8:30 am local time) on Sunday, according to a post by Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Majed Al Ansari on X, formerly Twitter.
"As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza. We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources," Al Ansari said.
Qatar has been one of the main mediators in the Israel-Hamas conflict over the past months.
Israeli government approves deal in 24-8 vote
The ceasefire deal was approved by the full Israeli government in the early hours of Saturday after the smaller Security Cabinet previously issued a recommendation that the agreement be ratified.
The approval was given after hours of consultations that went well into the Jewish Sabbath, indicating the importance of the issue at stake, as the Israeli government usually halts all business for the Sabbath except in the most urgent cases.
"The government has approved the hostage return plan," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding that the deal to halt the fighting with Hamas would come into effect on Sunday.
Twenty-four ministers voted for the agreement and eight voted against it.
The deal's measures call for:
- A full and complete six-week ceasefire to come into effect on Sunday.
- The first three of the 33 hostages to be released under the agreement to be handed over to Israeli authorities on Sunday as well.
- Israel to release 30 Palestinian prisoners held for each Israeli civilian hostage.
- The Israeli military to pull troops from populated areas of Gaza and to allow 600 aid trucks into the Palestinian territory daily.
Although the ceasefire was announced on Wednesday by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US, approval was delayed for more than a day amid alleged last-minute complications that Netanyahu blamed on Hamas. The group denied the accusations.
Israeli warplanes have kept up heavy attacks since the deal was agreed, with 119 Palestinians reportedly killed since the accord was announced.
What does the first phase of the deal entail?
The ceasefire and hostage-return deal approved by the Israeli government on Friday is to be rolled out in several phases.
Amid a pause in fighting — the second during the 15-month-long Israel-Hamas war — Hamas has agreed to free 33 hostages in the first, six-week phase of the deal.
The hostages, who were among more than 250 captured during the terror October 7, 2023, raids led by Hamas in southern Israel, include women, children, men aged over 50 and sick or wounded people.
Hamas sources were cited as saying three female hostages will be the first to be released on Day 1.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set up a special task force to receive the hostages amid fears that many will be suffering from severe medical and/or psychological issues.
The deal also foresees the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel in exchange for the hostages.
Israel's Justice Ministry has issued a list of more than 700 who are to be freed in the deal's first phase. All people on the list are of a relatively young age or female.
Over 1000 Gazans held since the start of the war are also due to be released, the ministry said, adding that they were not involved in the October 7 attacks.
During the first phase as well, Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza's densely populated areas and allow those displaced to return back to their areas of residence.
None are to be released before 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday, the ministry has said.
tj/rmt (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)