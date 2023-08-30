Gabon: Military seizes power after reelection of Ali Bongo

Gabonese military officers said they had taken power after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on television on Wednesday announcing they were cancelling the result of the country's recent election saying it lacked credibility.

The development came after the state election body had announced that President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

The group said they represented all security and defense forces of Gabon and were dissolving "all the institutions of the republic."

After observing "irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos... we have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime", one of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, speaking on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions".

There was also gunfire heard in the capital Libreville, news agency AFP reported.



