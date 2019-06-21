 Future of Notre Dame Cathedral wide open | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 24.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Future of Notre Dame Cathedral wide open

More than two months after the devastating fire that ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, reconstruction details remain unclear. The French National Assembly has the issue on its agenda again.

Notre Dame - hat it could look like (Studio NAB)

At the first mass after the fire, held in Notre Dame Cathedral on June 16, 2019, the Archbishop of Paris, the altar boys and the congregation all wore white safety helmets. Construction spotlights bathed the altar in bright light. If they raised their eyes, people could see the sky above the altar space.

That was the setting when Michel Aupetit, the chief clergyman of Paris, conducted his first mass exactly two months to the day after a major fire had raged in the cathedral that destroyed the roof and the spire.

Danger of collapse

"Notre Dame is alive and kicking," is how the AFP news agency quoted Cathedral Dean Patrick Chauvet. Barbara Schock-Werner, a former Cologne cathedral building engineer and now the coordinator of German aid for the reconstruction of Notre Dame, was slightly more hesitant after inspecting the cathedral just a few days earlier.

Experts, including Schock-Werner, believe the church, which has been closed to the public, is in danger of collapsing. Things looked better than during her first visit, she told the German Cathedral Radio broadcaster, adding that piles of charred beams and broken vault stones still lie in the central nave, mildew threatens the water-logged choir stalls and the organ is completely full of soot, as is the entire interior.

Priests in white robes surrounded by pillars and stained-glass windows (Reuters/K. Perret)

Leading his congregation in prayer two months after the fire, the Archbishop of Paris wore a protective helmet

Warning of high lead levels

A key obstacle to the clean-up work are the tons of molten lead from the roof that contaminate the interior. Due to the danger of lead poisoning, experts are trying to remove the debris from the cathedral using small, remote-controlled excavators, explained Schock-Werner. Actual reconstruction can only begin once the church has been completely cleaned and secured.

It should be completed in five years, President Emmanuel Macron promised the French public in April. It was then that Jean-Louis Georgelin was named the special representative for the reconstruction of Notre-Dame. Since then, the five-star general and former chief of staff at the Elysee Palace has been called "Monsieur Reconstruction."

Georgelin has an eye on this ambitious timetable. Macron called for "inventive reconstruction," an alliance of tradition and modernity and "respectful daring." Those slogans now fuel the national architectural competition launched by the government in April.

cleanup-effort Notre Dame (Reuters/P. Lopez)

Excavators are being used in the clean-up effort

Government has the last word

In May, Culture Minister Franck Riester invited his countrymen to join a major "debate and consultation" on reconstruction. At the same time Riester made it clear that the state, in particular the government of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, will have the final word on the cathedral's future appearance. 

According to an online survey published in April by YouGov, 54% of French respondents were in favor of a reconstruction. Chief architect Philippe Villeneuve said he is tired of all the "enormous nonsense" about reconstruction.

In an interview with Le Figaro, he referred to the requirements of the 1964 Venice Charter for the Preservation of Historical Monuments that France would have to comply with. "The spire must be an identical reproduction," said Villeneuve.

Cologne Cathedral a poor example?

The spire was designed by Eugene Viollet-le-Duc in the 19th century and destroyed by the fire. He pointed out the crossing tower of Cologne Cathedral as a good example of how not to do it: "This is a 1950s wart on a historic building."

Jean-Louis Georgelin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Mattia)

Monsierur Reconstruction, Jean-Louis Georgelin

With his team of 150 employees, Villeneuve is now busy preventing any such thing from happening. The conflict in approaches to reconstruction between daring and monumental humility is increasingly clear, with no foreseeable end in sight.

Watered-down five-year plan

Germany's Barbara Schock-Werner has warned against exaggerated expectations, especially with regard to the time frame.

Even if the roof has been restored within five years, work on and in the church will continue for a long time, she said. The French Senate criticized the "great hurry" in May when discussing the law on the "conservation and restoration" of Notre-Dame previously passed by the National Assembly. The government is not allowed to circumvent monument protection in order to speed things up.

The Senate also said the cathedral must look just like it used to, including Viollet-le-Duc's crossing tower.

The National Assembly will decide on the amended draft text again on June 26 when France faces the next round in the Old versus New dispute over the reconstruction of Notre Dame.

DW recommends

Notre Dame restoration law will preserve monument's design

The French government has passed a law regulating the restoration of the Paris cathedral. It called for work to be completed swiftly while preserving the building's French-Gothic appearance as it was before the fire. (28.05.2019)  

Opinion: Notre Dame is a symbol of Europe

Notre Dame is more than just a cathedral. That's why we should welcome, rather than criticize, the donors pledging vast sums to help rebuild this unique edifice, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (21.04.2019)  

Opinion: Notre Dame will rise again

After the Notre Dame fire, it took only a few hours for shock to give way to consolation and promises of a full restoration of the famous cathedral. Anything else would have been unimaginable, says DW's Rick Fulker. (16.04.2019)  

Reconstructing Notre Dame: All options open

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that Notre Dame will be rebuilt within 5 years, and donations are pouring in. But how realistic is this? DW spoke with church construction expert Thomas Eissing to find out. (22.04.2019)  

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark

Paris' Cathedral Notre Dame, or "Our Lady," is an iconic landmark of the French capital and a masterpiece of Gothic architecture. But the building has made a mark in literature, art and music too. (16.04.2019)  

Related content

Symbolbild EU-Erweiterung

Inside Europe 20.06.2019 21.06.2019

Is press freedom under threat in France? – Tension in the waters off Cyprus - Dutch investigators identify four suspects in their Flight MH17 probe – The tale behind Trdelnik - Rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris - Fact checking in the era of 'fake news' - World Refugee Day: the number of displaced people reaches a record high - Sport helps rebuild the lives of refugee women in Berlin.

Worshippers return to Notre Dame 15.06.2019

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has held its first Mass since the disastrous fire two months ago. Around 30 people wearing hard hats were allowed inside the building. Others were able to watch a broadcast on a Catholic TV channel.

Kathedrale Notre-Dame in Paris

Notre Dame Cathedral: A symbol of France 16.04.2019

For over 800 years, Notre Dame has been France's literal and metaphorical center. The Gothic treasure has served as the scene of major events in history, and as a trove of priceless heritage.

Advertisement

Film

A film still from GODZILLA II KING OF THE MONSTERS shows godzilla battling a snake-like creature (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' delivers creatures and destruction galore

The latest film about the dinosaur-like destroyer uses a winning forumla that harkens back to older Godzilla films. While smashing and dashing the world around him, the Japanese monster has symbolized different things.  

Books

Anne Frank Portrait (Anne Frank Haus Amsterdam )

Anne Frank's incomplete novel 'Dear Kitty' published

The Jewish girl who became posthumously famous with her diary also hoped to publish a novel. The unfinished work of the Holocaust victim — who would have turned 90 on June 12 — has been released in German.  

Music

US free jazz alto saxophone player Marshall Allen (moers festival)

How the Moers Festival became a celebration of avant-garde change

The organizers and musicians of the renowned Moers Festival are committed to promoting and exploring new soundscapes. Here's how the avant-garde music festival in the small town became legendary.  

Arts

Sebastiao Salgado photo Wauro people on boat (Sebastião Salgado/Amazonas Images)

Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

Brazil's celebrated photojournalist and documentary photographer has spent a lifetime capturing the delicate balance between people and nature — and the consequences when this balance is lost.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  