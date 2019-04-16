Opinion: Notre Dame is a symbol of Europe

When millions of euros in donations were pledged to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in the immediate aftermath of Monday's inferno, it's understandable that some might ask: Why is it that vast sums are readily available to rebuild cold stone walls, but not for people dying of hunger in Sudan? Why are there funds to rebuild a cathedral, yet none to help children in refugee camps get a basic education? After all, Christianity is all about compassion and charity, is it not?

This past week on social media, and again during Saturday's yellow vest protests, many criticized the hypocrisy of the donors who rushed to support the devastated cathedral, saying the building has been given a far greater importance than it deserves. They believe the money would be better spent helping people in war zones and disaster areas around the world, a sentiment shared by many who devote every day to making the world a better, fairer place.

Wealth comes with responsibility

Certainly, the world's wealthy should strive to share some of their riches with those who have very little. Christians, in particular, should recognize that wealth comes with a certain responsibility; millionaires and especially billionaires ought to heed the Bible verse that "it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

At the same time, some buildings are more than mere brick and mortar. They are, in fact, cultural assets that have shaped the identity of entire nations and cultural realms for centuries, and continued to shape them to this day. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is one such edifice, and deserves special protection.

All societies depend on certain symbols that secure and represent their history. After all, a person's origins are more than just a spot on the map. What matters today, in a world of uncertainty, is having a sense of one's cultural heritage — it can give a person a sense of belonging and stability, and allow them to be more open to that which is foreign, new or different. A loss of the certainty creates a breeding ground for exclusion and hatred.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark The home of the world's most famous hunchback Perhaps most familiar is the role the Gothic cathedral plays in the novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," written by French author Victor Hugo in 1831. The title refers to the book's protagonist, Quasimodo, the bellringer of the cathedral, who is in love with the beautiful gypsy Esmeralda. Notre Dame's high towers are the setting for the novel's climatic moment.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark Back in the heart of Parisians Hugo's novel may have helped revive the cathedral's popularity. During the French Revolution in the late 18th century, anti-church sentiment surged. Notre Dame was plundered, its decorations destroyed and left to sit in disrepair. A campaign to revive the cathedral began in 1844, with many crediting the novel for lighting the spark.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark Multiple movie versions In more recent years, Hugo's novel has been made into more than a dozen big screen films, starting in 1905 with the short silent film "Esmeralda." The 1996 Disney animated film captured the hearts of many young viewers with its musical numbers and "living" character versions of the gargoyles that spout water off Notre Dame's roof.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark Artistic inspiration The west facade of Notre Dame is a shining example of Gothic architecture, with delicate arches, nestling statues and two gracefully symmetrical towers. It is one of Paris' defining icons. And as one of Europe's most popular tourist attractions, the facade has been captured every year in millions of visitors' snapshots.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark On the canvas Painters from all eras and genres have also captured the Gothic cathedral in different ways. French artist Maximilien Luce painted his impression of it in his 1901-04 oil painting "View of Notre Dame from the Quai Saint-Michel." He seems to have been inspired by the cathedral, as he depicted it around 10 times.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark A glimpse down the streets of Paris A grittier portrayal of Notre Dame can be found in the 1826 oil painting by the German artist Eduard Gaertner. "Paris, Rue-Nueve-Notre-Dame" shows the cathedral's west facade through the narrow, busy streets of downtown Paris. Gaertner prided himself on realistic depictions or urban architecture.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark Picasso's take Spanish painter Pablo Picasso used his brush to capture Notre Dame on multiple occasions. This version, from 1954, shows a blend of wild fauvist color with an angular cubist style. There is no single viewpoint; instead Notre Dame is seen from multiple angles on its island in the Seine River. Picasso blends the roof of the cathedral into the clouds.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark A one-of-a-kind silhouette Henri Rousseau's painting from around 1909 titled "View of the Ile Saint-Louis from the Quai Henry IV" includes the familiar outline of Notre Dame against the sky. He uses a flat, dark color for the cathedral, and while he doesn't give any of its ornamental detail, the profile of the spire and the two facade towers cannot be mistaken.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark A coronation in the cathedral The cathedral's interior has also been captured in art. One famous work is "The Coronation of Napoleon" painted by Jacques-Louis David in 1806-07. As Napoleon's official painter, David shows his boss crowning himself emperor in 1804 inside Notre Dame. To mark his independence from the Catholic Church, Napoleon faces away from the high altar. The painting can be seen in France's Louvre museum.

Notre Dame: More than an architectural landmark A musical school Notre Dame has also been captured in music — or at least in a musical style that was developed in and around the cathedral from 1160-1250. The Notre Dame school refers to composers who created music with multiple independent but interweaving voices. The numes look very different from modern musical notation. Here we see a French songbook from the early 12th century. Author: Cristina Burack



A symbol of Europe

Notre Dame is a unique cultural symbol also because it has been visited by millions of people from around the world. Christians and non-Christians alike have been touched by its beauty, dignity and historical significance. The endless stream of snapshots of the iconic church, shared online in the past week by people who once visited Notre Dame, are a testament to the global appeal of the cathedral.

Europe is so much more than a common currency zone and economic union. Europe is also a cultural realm, and Notre Dame Cathedral is one of its central symbols. That's why it it's appropriate, and welcome, that the superrich are getting their checkbooks out to help rebuild this cathedral. In the end, the reconstruction of Notre Dame will also be a symbol of hope.

