 Fukushima: UN says cleanup workers in danger of ′exploitation′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 16.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Fukushima: UN says cleanup workers in danger of 'exploitation'

UN human rights experts have said the workers, most of them migrants, risked "exposure to radiation and coercion." They have called on Japan to protect the workers cleaning up the damaged nuclear power station.

Workers move waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site

Tens of thousands of cleanup workers at the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station risk exploitation, UN human rights experts said in a statement on Thursday.

The three experts, who report to the UN Human Rights Council, warned that exposure to radiation remained a major risk for workers handling the cleanup of the plant.

"Workers hired to decontaminate Fukushima reportedly include migrant workers, asylum-seekers and people who are homeless," said the three: Baskut Tuncak, an expert on hazardous substances, Dainius Puras, an expert on health, and Urmila Bhoola, an expert on contemporary slavery.

"We are deeply concerned about possible exploitation. The workers risk exposure to unhealthy levels of radiation not only because they work in places with high radiation but also because they work for longer hours than they should," Tuncak told DW after the statement was released. 

"They are not sufficiently trained, which exposes them to serious health risks. Also, most of them are economically vulnerable, who may not turn down the job despite hazardous working conditions," he said.

Tuncak added that the team's observations were based on "repeated and reliable" reports.

Read moreJapan's TEPCO nuclear plant restarts fear of new Fukushima

Poor working conditions

TEPCO, the owner of the nuclear power station, which was damaged by a tsunami in 2011, has faced criticism for its treatment of workers involved in the cleanup, which is expected to take decades.

In July, a survey conducted by the Japanese Justice Ministry showed that four construction companies had hired foreign trainees for radioactive decontamination work at the plant.

The survey found that one of the four companies paid only 2,000 yen ($18, €16) per day to the trainees, a fraction of the 6,600 yen provided by the government as a special allowance for decontamination work.

An investigation by Reuters news agency in 2013 also found widespread labor abuses, including workers who said their pay was skimmed.

Japan must act

The UN experts called on Japanese authorities to act urgently to protect the workers.

"The government must conduct greater oversights. In cases of wrongdoing, it must prosecute the wrongdoers to set an example for others," Tuncak said. 

"The government must also allow independent experts to visit Fukushima to review the existing work conditions."

Tuncak said Japan has not responded to several of his and other experts' requests to visit the damaged nuclear station.

ap/rc (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Flash Galerie 25 Jahre Tschernobyl 9 (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Deadly disaster

    The worst nuclear disaster of all time, the explosion at Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine released massive amounts of radiation into the atmosphere. Areas close to the plant - in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia - were heavily contaminated. Heightened levels of radiation were also measured across most of Europe. The "exclusion zone" around Chernobyl remains off-limits to human habitation today.

  • Fukushima Daiichi Atomkraftwerk (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    It happens again

    After a magnitude-9 earthquake and consequent tsunami, three nuclear reactors at Fukushima power plant in Japan went into meltdown in March 2011. There were also four hydrogen explosions. The accident released 500 times as much radioactive cesium-137 as the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The clean-up is expected to take decades.

  • Fukushima 3 Jahre Folgen Kind (Reuters)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Sickening impact

    After Chernobyl, thousands of people developed cancer. In Japan too, the heavily contaminated region of Fukushima, where 200,000 people lost their homes, saw cases of the disease escalate. The number of children with thyroid cancer there is 20 times higher than other regions.

  • Bildergalerie 1 Jahr nach Fukushima (REUTERS)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Rallying against nuclear power

    Chernobyl fueled public opposition to nuclear power, particularly in Europe. The same happened after Fukushima. Before the Japanese disaster, the country relied on nuclear for 30 percent of its power. That has fallen to 1 percent. The government wants to continue producing nuclear power and plans to reinstall some reactors. But affected regions have successfully pushed back those plans.

  • Symbolbild Japan Atomkraft Protest Demonstration (Reuters)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Nuclear industry in crisis

    Today, the nuclear power sector is deep in economic crisis. In Japan, the United States and France, nuclear power plants run at a loss, and construction projects for new reactors have been postponed.

  • Frankreich Kernkraftwerk Flamanville Baustelle (Getty Images/AFP/C. Triballeau)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    New-build set-backs

    France had high hopes for its newest nuclear reactors - called pressurized water reactors (PWRs). This technology was supposed to be safe, and the Flamanville power plant was due to be switched on in 2012. Due to security issues, that's been pushed back to 2018 at the earliest. The project will cost more than 10 billion euros - three times the original budget.

  • England - Inspektion Bauplan Atomkraftwerk Hinkley Point C mit David Cameron (Getty Images/J. Tallis)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Great Britain plans new reactors

    For years, the UK has been planning to build two new PWR reactors at Hinkley Point. Costs are estimated at 33 billion euros and groundbreaking is slated for 2019. But doubts are growing over its economic viability. The electricity it produces will be much pricier than solar or wind power, and will need subsidies to compete in the market.

  • Schweizer Kernkraftwerk Leibstadt (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Aging reactors up for grabs

    Nuclear power plants used to be lucrative. But now, many are old and frail. Repair costs often mean they cannot turn a profit. Swiss energy corporation Alpiq recently tried to give away two of its old plants, 33 and 38 years old, to French energy company EDF - which declined the offer.

  • Atomkraftwerk Grafenrheinfeld (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebener)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Disasters abroad prompt German phase-out

    Three decades ago, the Chernobyl disaster galvanized Germany's anti-nuclear movement, which is often cited as the roots of the country's energy transition. In 2002, Germany passed a law that would have seen the last reactor shut down in 2022. The plan was later scrapped by Angela Merkel's government. But after Fukushima, Merkel quickly reversed her decision and the phase-out was back on track.

  • AKW Grafenrheinfeld, Arbeiter Strahlung Radioaktiv Symbolbild (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebener)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Switching them off

    So far, nine of Germany's reactors have gone offline, with eight more to follow by 2022. To finance the costs of nuclear waste disposal, plant operators must pay 23.6 billion euros into a federal fund. The operators themselves are responsible for the similarly costly process of dismantling the plants, which will take decades to complete.

  • Belgien Internationaler Protest gegen Atomkraft (DW/G. Rueter)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    Growing fear of accidents

    Across the EU and Switzerland 132 nuclear reactors are still online. They were designed to operate for 30 to 35 years - their average age is now 32 years. Malfunctions and security issues are frequently detected and protestors are increasingly calling for plants to be shut down.

  • China Lianyungang Bau des Atomkraftwerk (Imago/China Foto Press)

    Does nuclear power have a future?

    China pushes on with nuclear

    No new nuclear power plants have been built in the EU, Japan or Russia since the Fukushima disaster in 2011. China remains committed to nuclear, partly to replace coal-based power. But the country is also upping investment in wind and solar.

    Author: Gero Rueter (sst,jf)


DW recommends

Nuclear waste: Where to store it for eternity?

Nuclear power stations have been churning out radioactive waste for decades. At least 10 new reactors came online last year - making the question of long-term storage all the more pressing. There's no solution in sight. (12.09.2017)  

Japan's nuclear mishap underlines industry malaise

Japan's nuclear energy sector is riven by poor management, is overly bureaucratic and staffed by people who no longer have any pride in their jobs. So accidents are inevitable, say critics. Julian Ryall reports. (12.06.2017)  

Germany's nuclear phase-out explained

Germany has measures on the books to close all of the country's nuclear reactors by 2022. Although a majority of people in Germany oppose nuclear power, there are conflicting views on just how to phase it out entirely. (15.06.2017)  

Japan's TEPCO nuclear plant restarts fear of new Fukushima

Japan's largest nuclear power plant has been declared safe by regulators, prompting renewed concerns from critics that operator TEPCO has not learned the lessons of the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Julian Ryall reports. (05.10.2017)  

Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has led a somber ceremony in Tokyo to mark the seventh anniversary of the tsunami disaster. The tragedy killed some 18,500 people and triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. (11.03.2018)  

Does nuclear power have a future?

On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl disaster released radiation across Ukraine, Russia and into Europe. It was turning point for the anti-nuclear movement. Now, 31 years later, is nuclear power becoming a thing of the past? (26.04.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fukushima victims to get compensation  

Nuclear power worldwide - An error or the future?  

Six years after Fukushima: Will survivors return home?  

Related content

Gedenken an Atombomben-Angriff auf Nagasaki

Nagasaki remembers atomic bomb victims 73 years on 09.08.2018

The US nuclear strike on Nagasaki 73 years ago marked the second and the last time such weapons were used in WWII. At the commemoration ceremony, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned fears of nuclear war were still present.

Japan Gedenkzeremonie zum 73. Jahrestag des Atombombenabwurfes auf Hiroshima

Japan marks 73 years since Hiroshima atomic bomb 06.08.2018

Japan is marking 73 years since the the US dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. A somber ceremony honored the people killed and injured and also served as a call to eliminate nuclear weapons.

Deutschland | Merck-Wissenschafts-Konferenz Curious Future Insight | Professor Yoshiyuki Sankai

A philanthropist with a vision: Yoshiyuki Sankai, inventor of robot suits 27.07.2018

Yoshiyuki Sankai's exoskeletons let paralyzed people walk and even run. Beyond Japan, though, many Westerners view robots more as a threat than as help.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 