Fukushima anniversary: Loss of life is still 'unbearable'

Japan on Thursday marked 10 years since an earthquake caused a tsunami to strike the country's northeast coast.

The wave triggered meltdowns at theFukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

It was the worst natural disaster in the country's living memory. Around 18,500 people were killed or left missing.

How Japan commemorated the disaster

A minute's silence was observed across the country at 2.46 p.m. local time (05:46 UTC), the exact moment the 9.0 magnitude quake hit Japan's coast on March 11, 2011.

Survivors prayed for the victims and remembered their loved ones.

Speaking at a memorial service in Tokyo, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said:

It was still "unbearable" to contemplate the feelings of those who lost loved ones.

Japan must "never forget" the lessons learned in the disaster

The country would continue to provide support to help people rebuild their lives.

Emperor Naruhito also expressed his condolences and said Japan had to build a stronger nation for the future.

What happened during the disaster

The magnitude 9.0 earthquake — one of the strongest temblors on record — struck offshore and generated a towering tsunami that reached land within half an hour.

A wave as high as 19 meters (62 feet) was recorded in the coastal town of Miyako in Iwate prefecture.

In Miyagi prefecture, the tsunami swept as far as 6 kilometers (3.6 miles) inland.

The tsunami in total impacted around about 400 kilometers (240 miles) of coastline.

