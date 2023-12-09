  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentEgypt

Azolla: From invasive plant to alternative animal feed

Toka Omar | Julia Mielke
September 12, 2023

The high price of imported animal feed is a headache for farmers all over the world. In Egypt, some are looking into locally produced alternatives, such as the fast-growing and versatile aquatic fern Azolla.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W4zP
