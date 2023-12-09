Azolla: From invasive plant to alternative animal feed

Nature and EnvironmentEgyptAzolla: From invasive plant to alternative animal feedTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentEgyptToka Omar | Julia Mielke09/12/2023September 12, 2023The high price of imported animal feed is a headache for farmers all over the world. In Egypt, some are looking into locally produced alternatives, such as the fast-growing and versatile aquatic fern Azolla.https://p.dw.com/p/4W4zPAdvertisement