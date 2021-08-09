Visit the new DW website

Frida Kahlo

Renowned for her colorful self-portraits, the painter Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) is an emblem of Mexican and indigenous culture and of feminism.

Born Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón in Mexico City, her fragile health and an accident as a teenager led her to live in isolation for several years. She then started painting striking self-portraits highlighting her iconic uni-brow. Kahlo's surreal and naive work was inspired by Mexican folk art. She was married to the famous Mexican artist Diego Rivera. Her own international fame came posthumously towards the 1980s, as an art movement inspired by her approach emerged, Neomexicanismo. The house where Kahlo was born and died, La Casa Azul (The Blue House), is now a museum in her honor.

Frida Kahlo: new book highlights lesser-known works 09.08.2021

A new, curated compilation of the Mexican artist's 152 paintings — including lost and lesser-known pieces — focuses on Kahlo and the stories behind her works.
8 historical notes on World Letter Writing Day 01.09.2020

Mahatma Gandhi addressed admonishing words to Adolf Hitler, and Elvis Presley sent greetings from Germany: eight letters full of fervor, humor and heartache.
How Frida Kahlo's German dad influenced her as an artist 15.06.2018

As the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up opens at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, DW explores how her father, a photographer originally from Germany, helped her become an artist.
Highlights from the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up 15.06.2018

With Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up, London's Victoria and Albert Museum provides insight into how the artist constructed her iconic persona. Here are a few of the items on show.

Sale of Frida Kahlo Barbie blocked in Mexico 21.04.2018

A descendant of the painter has been granted an injunction against Mattel, who says it legally purchased the rights to Kahlo's image. Critics argued that the sale of the doll runs contrary to the artist's views.
New Barbie dolls pay tribute to inspiring women 09.03.2018

A day before International Women's Day, toymaker Mattel is releasing a collection of 17 new dolls honoring modern-day and historic role models, from Mexican painter Frida Kahlo to British boxing champion Nicola Adams.
Barbie: Frida Kahlo descendants clash with Mattel 09.03.2018

The artist's family has threatened to take legal action against the toy company over the right to use Kahlo's image in its new Barbie series. They say the doll does not accurately represent the Mexican legend.
Battle of the Sexes 12.12.2016

How do artists envision women? Which ones do they desire? And which ones do they fear? An exhibition in Frankfurt reviews art history from this perspective and contrasts male fantasies with female artistic endeavor.

Will art auctions smash price records this season? 16.11.2016

Paintings by Willem de Kooning and Edvard Munch have smashed the price records for these works at auction this week. Artworks by Picasso and Frida Kahlo are still up for grabs.

Frida Kahlo work sets auction record for artist 13.05.2016

A painting by Frida Kahlo depicting two nude women fetched a record sum for the iconic Mexican artist at a Christie's auction in New York.
Frida Kahlo's private photos 07.04.2015

Artist Frida Kahlo only rarely allowed herself to be photographed without her traditional Mexican dress. Now a German museum is showing some of the most intimate photos from her personal collection.
Berlin honors Frida Kahlo's centennial with landmark retrospective 04.05.2010

Frida Kahlo deeply identified herself with the Mexican Revolution, which began in 1910. A century later, Berlin's Martin-Gropius-Bau is devoting an unprecedented retrospective to the Mexican artist.