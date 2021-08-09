Renowned for her colorful self-portraits, the painter Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) is an emblem of Mexican and indigenous culture and of feminism.

Born Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón in Mexico City, her fragile health and an accident as a teenager led her to live in isolation for several years. She then started painting striking self-portraits highlighting her iconic uni-brow. Kahlo's surreal and naive work was inspired by Mexican folk art. She was married to the famous Mexican artist Diego Rivera. Her own international fame came posthumously towards the 1980s, as an art movement inspired by her approach emerged, Neomexicanismo. The house where Kahlo was born and died, La Casa Azul (The Blue House), is now a museum in her honor.