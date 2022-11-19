  1. Skip to content
ArtsGermany
Kevin Tschierse
16 hours ago
World Cup 2022: Football begins in Qatar

Sports5 hours ago
Africa

Aerial view of a combine harvester near a crater suspected to be caused by an airstrike near Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Wheat shortage leads to new bread recipes in Togo

Wheat shortage leads to new bread recipes in Togo

Food SecurityNovember 18, 202202:14 min
Asia

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Malaysia election results: What you need to know

Malaysia election results: What you need to know

PoliticsNovember 19, 2022
Germany

A Reception center for refugees at Berlin's former Tegel airport

Berlin to create 10,000 extra beds for Ukrainian refugees

Berlin to create 10,000 extra beds for Ukrainian refugees

Politics14 hours ago
Europe

Bin overflows with rubbish and plastic bottles against a deep blue sky and a palm tree

Spain's new recycling rules launch war on waste

Spain's new recycling rules launch war on waste

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 19, 2022
Middle East

Manuel Neuer at the press conference in Doha

Manuel Neuer insists he will wear One Love armband in Qatar

Manuel Neuer insists he will wear One Love armband in Qatar

SportsNovember 19, 2022
North America

Intense winter storm brings multiple feet of snow to Buffalo area.

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

ClimateNovember 19, 202201:31 min
Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
