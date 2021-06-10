Visit the new DW website

Salvador Dali

Salvador Dali (1904-1989) was one of the most outstanding Spanish artists and an important representative of the Surrealist movement.

From early childhood onwards, Dali practiced painting before studying at an academy in Madrid. In the 1920s, he went to Paris where he met important artists including Picasso, Magritte and Miró. Dali was expelled from the Surrealist movement after fascist leader Francisco Franco rose to power in Spain. Dali did however continue his work. He came to be particularly known for his painting "The Persistence of Memory," depicting melting clocks.

Alice meets Humpty Dumpty and hears the alarming story of his great fall. Date: (Mary Evans Picture Library) | Nur für redaktionelle Verwendung., Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Beyond chocolate: The egg in art and design 04.04.2021

The egg is much, much more than just a tasty Easter delight. It has played a role in all kinds of art, from painting to furniture design and even to some very egg-centric building decorations!
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur mit dem Rechteinhaber abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Sabine Oelze Rechte: Lieven Dircks Photography, Bildunterschrift: Cologne, 2009

How Benedikt Taschen conquered the global book market 09.02.2021

From comics to fetish photos: In honor of his 60th birthday, DW takes a look at the secret of the German publisher's success with his Taschen art books.

Künstler: Kemany Wa Lehulere Titel: Once Bitten, Twice Shy (Detail) 2016 Schulbänke, Zahnprothesen mit Blattgold überzogene Bücher, Stahl 5-teilig Copyright: Kemany Wa Lehulere, Courtesy Stevenson Cape Town / Johannesburg

Read my lips: Oral pleasure and pain in art 02.11.2020

The oral cavity in art: Germany's first comprehensive exhibition dedicated entirely to the mouth opens at the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg.

30.01.2020 Salvador Dali sculptures have been stolen from an exhibition at an art gallery in Stockholm, Sweden on Jan. 30, 2020. Police say that at least two thieves entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window. The alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after. Photo: Ali Lorestani / TT kod 11950 |

Thieves nab Salvador Dali sculptures in Stockholm 30.01.2020

Police have launched an investigation after art thieves in the Swedish capital stole pieces by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali. About a dozen works were taken in the smash-and-grab raid.
FILE - In this May 21, 1973 file photo, Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali, presents his first Chrono-Hologram in Paris, France. A paternity test has disproved a Spanish woman’s claim that she is the daughter of surrealist artist Salvador Dali, the deceased painter’s foundation announced Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Eustache Cardenas, File) |

Salvador Dali exhumation DNA test reveals Pilar Abel not his daughter 06.09.2017

A Spanish court had ordered Salvador Dali's body be dug up to investigate the paternity claims of a psychic. Tests have revealed the truth behind the matter.
Der spanische Surrealist Salvador Dali mit seiner ehefrau Gala, aufgenommen 1962 in einem Hotel in Perpignan in Frankreich. Foto: BEP/L'INDEPENDANT J. Barde Maxppp +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

Famous posthumous paternity tests 21.07.2017

The story is eccentric enough for a surrealist artist, but it didn't only happen to Salvador Dali: These famous men's remains were also exhumed after their death to determine if they were someone's father.
Der Künstler Salvador Dali auf einem Foto von Philippe Halsman, aufgenommen am 06.03.2014 auf der Kunstmesse «The Armory Show» in New York (USA). Foto: Felix Hörhager/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur redaktionellen Verwendung, nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diese Messe und nur bei Nennung der vollständigen Quelle

Salvador Dali's exhumation: Even his iconic mustache survived 21.07.2017

Samples of the remains of the surrealist Spanish painter have been removed to undergo a paternity test. His embalmed body was in "good condition."

ARCHIV - Die Gruft im Untergeschoss des Teatre-Museu in Figueras (katalonisch: Figueres) unweit der Costa Brava (Spanien), in der der katalanische Künstler Salvador Dali seine letzte Ruhe fand (Aufnahme vom 02.06.2009). Der legendäre Surrealismus-Künstler wird knapp drei Jahrzehnte nach seinem Tod aus seiner letzten Ruhestätte geholt. Zur Klärung einer Vaterschaftsklage ordnete ein Richter in Madrid die Exhumierung des Leichnams an. (zu dpa «Vaterschaftsklage: Maler Dalí wird aus dem Grab geholt» vom 26.06.2017) Foto: Roland Holschneider/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Salvador Dali exhumation in paternity lawsuit begins 20.07.2017

Spanish painter Salvador Dali's body is being exhumed for the purpose of conducting a paternity test. A 61-year-old woman claims the surrealist painter fathered her during an affair with her mother.
26.06.2017*****Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, poses for a photograph with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Arlene Foster, in front of 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Inside Europe: Produced 29.06.17 30.06.2017

A deal allows government to begin in the UK; the question is: how long will it last? A march for justice in Turkey poses a serious challenge to Erdogan's rule; and fiddling while Rome burns -an opera dedicated to Nero rocks Rome. Also, Germany and Europe remembers former German Chancellor, Helmut Kohl. The debate over legalizing cannabis in Austria and how Anne Frank's legacy helps refugees.

Der Künstler Salvador Dali auf einem Foto von Philippe Halsman, aufgenommen am 06.03.2014 auf der Kunstmesse «The Armory Show» in New York (USA). Foto: Felix Hörhager/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur redaktionellen Verwendung, nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diese Messe und nur bei Nennung der vollständigen Quelle

Salvador Dali's body ordered exhumed in paternity case 26.06.2017

The ruling comes in response to a woman's claim that the famous painter is her father. Pilar Abel told the court that Dali had an affair with a maid in 1955, and that she is his offspring.
Titel: Euromaxx Plattencover 11.02. Copyright: DW

Album Art 13.02.2017

Italian art historian Francesco Spampinato has compiled an anthology of album covers by famous artists. They include Salvador Dalí, Banksy and Andy Warhol's iconic banana for The Velvet Underground.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur für Euromaxx verwenden!*** Titel: Euromaxx Peggy Guggenheim Copy: Guggenheim / Dakota Group LTD Fischio Films & Submarine

Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict 30.12.2016

From Jackson Pollock to Max Ernst – Peggy Guggenheim supported a range of famous contemporary artists. At the same time she built up one of the most important art collections of the 20th century.

Datum: 5.10.2016 Ausstellung zu Surrealen Begegnungen in der Hamburger Kunshalle Salvador Dalí (1904–1989),Mae-West-Lippensofa, 1938 ### die Pressebilder dürfen im Zusammenhang mit der Ausstellung Surreale Begegnungen in der Hamburger Kunsthalle (7.10.-22.01. 2017) verwendet werden ###

Dali, Breton, Magritte: The attraction of surrealism 06.10.2016

Their works still amuse people today, almost 100 years after surrealists like Dali and Magritte started to delve into the dream worlds of the subconscious. Now a Hamburg exhibition is showing "surreal encounters."
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur für Euromaxx verwenden!*** Titel: Euromaxx Peggy Guggenheim Copy: Guggenheim / Dakota Group LTD Fischio Films & Submarine

Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict 18.05.2016

From Jackson Pollock to Max Ernst – Peggy Guggenheim helped the careers of a range of famous contemporary artists. At the same time she built up one of the most important art collections of the 20th century.
ARCHIV - Der spanische Künstler Salvador Dali auf dem Gelände seines Wohnsitzes an der Costa Brava (Archivfoto vom September 1968). Im ehemaligen Theater der Stadt Figueras im Nordosten Spaniens wurde vor Jahren ein Ausstellungszentrum eröffnet, das heute einen Großteil von Dalís künstlerischem Erbe beherbergt. Dort wurde der Künstler, der am Freitag (23.01.2009) vor 20 Jahren starb, inmitten seiner Bilder in einem schlichten Marmorgrab beigesetzt. Foto: Horst Ossinger (Zu dpa-Korr Faszination der Dali-Werke 20 Jahre nach seinem Tod vom 22.01.2009) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Dali delivered: stolen painting returned by mail 30.06.2012

A painting by Salvador Dali that was stolen from a New York gallery last week has been returned. It was sent from an unknown location in Europe back to New York in the mail.
