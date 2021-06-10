Salvador Dali (1904-1989) was one of the most outstanding Spanish artists and an important representative of the Surrealist movement.

From early childhood onwards, Dali practiced painting before studying at an academy in Madrid. In the 1920s, he went to Paris where he met important artists including Picasso, Magritte and Miró. Dali was expelled from the Surrealist movement after fascist leader Francisco Franco rose to power in Spain. Dali did however continue his work. He came to be particularly known for his painting "The Persistence of Memory," depicting melting clocks.