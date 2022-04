Humpty Dumpty

... sat on a wall until he "had a great fall," as everyone who has ever heard the popular nursery rhyme knows. But this poor fellow is never explicitly called an egg. However, in British author Lewis Carroll's 1871 book "Through the Looking-Glass" (above), Alice marvels at "how exactly like an egg he is." In fact, he has popped up in numerous works of literature described as looking like an egg.