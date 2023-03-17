South African singer and activist Miriam Makeba, born in 1932 near Johannesburg, would go on to become known as "Mama Africa." Her rendition of "Pata Pata" would become an international hit in 1967, catapulting her to fame, and was just one of her works that would impact the Western world with the music of Africa. Her 1980s' collaborations with Paul Simon (see link) would also become legendary.