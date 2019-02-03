Freudenberg: A small German town but a big Instagram star

After climbing the steep stairs to reach a hilltop overlooking Freudenberg, it's easy to see why tourists from around the world come to visit the western German town, located in a rural area about a 90 minute drive away from Frankfurt am Main or Cologne.
Down below, over 80 timber-framed houses are perfectly aligned in the panoramic view from the city park. Their black and white facades and snow-covered rooves look as though they've jumped out of the pages of a fairytale.
It's wintry images like these that have made Freudenberg a star on Instagram, with the town tagged in over 11,000 posts on the photo-sharing social media platform.
The pictures of Freudenberg's old town, dubbed the Alter Flecken, have "caused an avalanche" of interest, the town's mayor Nicole Reschke told DW.
"In the past six months, the images of the Alter Flecken, with or without snow, have spread through social media and other media platforms to such an extent that interest has risen — and we've already seen more tourists," she added.
Most of the people who live in the historic houses don't mind all the attention, one resident told DW
Although there's already been a boost in the number of tourists coming through the town, the full extent of Freudenberg's Instagram-boom will likely only become clear within the next three years, Reschke said.
"We are curious to see whether this will continue."
A rise in Japanese visitors
Busloads of tourists, many from Asian countries, regularly roll into Freudenberg, parking at the base of the stairs that lead up to the panoramic city views.
Besides snapping pictures from the city park, visitors also take advantage of the town's open-air stage, the Technology Museum and the local hiking trails.
Freudenberg hosts around 30,000 overnight guests a year, although the actual number of tourists is likely to be much higher.
Many groups, especially those that arrive on bus tours, only spend a few hours in town — making it difficult to get an accurate count of the people coming through Freudenberg, mayor Reschke explained.
Freudenberg published a tourist brochure in Japanese last year
The number of tourists from Japan in particular has spiked in the last three or four years after a report about the town was shown on television in Japan, said Bärbel Bäumer, an employee at Freudenberg's tourist information office.
"I think that Freudenberg is a now a fixed stop for tour groups," she added.
Interest has increased so much that the city had a flyer with a map of the old town translated into Japanese.
Tourism and city officials have also specifically designed new souvenirs to make them more lightweight and convenient for tourists with long flights back home.
The black and white patterns of Freudenberg's 17th century, timber-framed houses have been incorporated into modern bags, sleek keychains and decorative slate plates that also seem destined to catch the eye of Freudenberg's Instagram-savvy visitors.
Although the houses look uniform from above, each one has a unique feature (like green doors and shutters) that sets it apart from the other buildings
Looking to the future
As more tourists make their way to Freudenberg, local officials have announced plans to improve the Kurpark, the city park that offers the best views of the old town.
The €2 million ($2.29 million) project will include improvements to the park, such as constructing either a cafe or kiosk at the top of the hill, according to mayor Reschke.
In the future, visitors will be able to enjoy a cup of coffee and piece of cake while taking in the view of the Freudenberg's Alter Flecken.
The project will also help to make the viewing platform more accessible by installing disabled parking spaces on top of the hill and improving the stairs to make the ascent less steep.
Eventually, Reschke hopes to have a small, self-driving electric bus to help ferry visitors from the town center to the viewpoint in the park but said "that most of that was still up in the air."
Freudenberg's beautiful 17th century houses have been attracting people from around the world for years, even before the Instagram-boom, mayor Nicole Reschke told DW
A balancing act
With visitors constantly snapping pictures and strolling through Freudenberg's narrow streets, especially between May and September, how do residents feel about living in a tourist attraction?
"You live with it. Many of the tourists are very sweet," said Ms. Bäumer, who lives in one of the timber-framed houses.
"If you don't like it, then you should move, but most of the residents don't have any objections," she added.
Going forward, Reschke said it will be important to balance Freudenberg's tourism industry with the needs of its 18,000 residents — the majority of whom live outside the old town.
"I think you have to be careful that it doesn't turn into a mass tourism situation, because it's not a museum — it's a residential area," she explained. "But I think we are on the right track."
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Bavaria
Bavaria is the state that usually gets the most snow, so climate change can't upset winter plans. Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a traditional winter sports resort. It lies at the foot of the Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak. The Zugspitze Glacier enjoys perfect ski conditions - its slopes are more than 2,000 meters above sea level.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Baden-Württemberg
In Baden-Württemberg, the hearts of winter sport lovers beat faster as well. At 1,493 meters, the Feldberg in the Black Forest is Baden-Württemberg's highest peak. It always has snow in winter, and offers 63 kilometers of pistes and downhill runs in all degrees of difficulty. It's also considered especially good for snowkiting.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Hessen
The Grosser Feldberg, The Feldberg's namesake in the Taunus Mountains, isn't as tall. But an elevation of 880 meters is enough for a picture-book winter landscape. Unfortunately, there's no ski lift, but there are lots of toboggan runs.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Saxony-Anhalt
It looks like a toy train, but it's real. This narrow-gauge railway runs through Harz National Park to the summit of the Brocken, 1,142 meters above sea level. When snow falls up here and lies heavily on the fir trees, they bend under the burden and take on bizarre shapes. Locally, they're then known as Brocken witches.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Thuringia
168 kilometers long, the Rennsteig is one of Germany's best-known long-distance hiking trails. If only summer hikers knew how lovely this ridgeway is in winter! Walkers are alone, enveloped by silence, except for the crunching of snow under their boots. Cross-country skiers will also be happy here. Many well-groomed cross-country trails lead through the nature park's matchless scenery.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Saxony
When powdered with snow, the rock formations of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains look like eerie trolls. Winter is the time for true romantics here. They have the usually crowded trails and outlooks to themselves. Using the new winter hiking guide with 29 routes is recommended, as it rates their degree of difficulty, pointing out those that should be avoided in icy and snowy conditions.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Rhineland-Palatinate
In contrast, a stroll on the banks of the Rhine in Mainz harbors no risks. The river rarely shows itself in white, and when it does, it has a magical attraction for walkers. There have been years when it was so cold that the Rhine froze over. The last time was in 1963. Back then, not even ice-breakers could get past the Lorelei upriver. Explosives had to be used to break up the ice.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Saarland
For the vineyards along the Moselle, the well-earned winter rest is short. Things start up again as early as January and February, when the vines are pruned while the new vintage is still maturing in the wine cellars. It can be tasted in places like Berg Castle, a small Renaissance castle near Nennig. Gourmets will love it: Michelin 3-Star chef Christian Bau cooks here.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
North Rhine-Westphalia
Coal mining in the Ruhr region came to an end in 2018. What remains includes slag heaps, many of them crowned with artworks - like the Tetrahedron, near Bottrop. At night this walkable steel sculpture is transformed into a light installation. During the day it's a tourist attraction and offers a view of one of the largest extended urban areas in Europe.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Lower Saxony
To the right, the sea; to the left, flat farmland. The way to Pilsum's lighthouse, one of the best-known landmarks in East Frisia, runs along the North Sea dyke. After a walk along it, you're frozen through. There's nothing for it but to stop off in one of the cozy tearooms to warm up with a good strong cuppa, drunk in the local style, with cream and Kluntjes - white rock sugar.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Schleswig-Holstein
Sylt is the largest of Germany's North Sea islands. Always booked out in the summer, it calms down in the winter. The Rotes Kliff, a line of sea cliffs, is an inviting place for a long winter walk. Here on the island's west coast, the wind can be brisk. For centuries, the distinctive Rotes Kliff served as a navigational aid for seafarers. It's unique in the entire North Sea region.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
Compared to the North Sea, the Baltic is gentle. On the Fischland-Darss peninsula, dunes, woods and salt marshes alternate with kilometers of beaches. They're broad, sandy - and endlessly long. And they're known for the amber that can be found on them, especially in winter. Shortly after a storm from the north-east, the chances of finding some of this "Baltic gold" are especially good.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Brandenburg
The Spreewald is good hour's drive south of Berlin. This marshy area is crisscrossed by hundreds of small waterways. The traditional means of transportation here is the punt. Even mail is delivered on these flat-bottomed boats. In both summer and winter, tourists can enjoy a boat trip through this watery landscape. Mulled wine is, of course, available on board.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Berlin
It's a magical moment: when snow blankets Berlin, the noise of the city is muffled; everything moves more slowly. The busy metropolis seems enchanted. Meadows suddenly become sled runs, and if the snow stays long enough, Berliners unpack their cross-country gear and ski to work or do a few laps around Tempelhof Field, a public park that used to be the grounds of Tempelhof Airport.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Hamburg
Hamburg, the chic metropolis on the Alster lake, is beautiful in the winter twilight. For a perfect winter, people here yearn for a hard frost - one that lasts long enough for the Outer Alster in the middle of Hamburg to freeze over. Then the Alstereisvergnügen takes place, a folk festival with stalls selling handicrafts and mulled wine. People skate or sail over the ice.
-
Germany in Winter - a trip through the 16 federal states
Bremen
The Schnoorviertel, in the city's medieval center, is especially cozy in winter. In Bremen's oldest district, narrow houses from the 15th and 16th centuries snuggle close to one another. It's the ideal place to while away the time as you drink hot chocolate or mulled wine, and perhaps make plans for the coming spring.
Author: Anne Termèche