 Fresh wave of violence erupts between Israelis and Palestinians | News | DW | 14.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Fresh wave of violence erupts between Israelis and Palestinians

The West Bank has experienced some of the worst violence in years this week. The upheaval is putting pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which relies on right-wing and pro-settler parties.

Westjordanland - Palästinensische Demonstranten treffen auf israelische Truppen (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ashtiyeh)

A fresh bout of violence between Israelis and Palestinians erupted on Friday in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli forces clamped down following a spate of tit-for-tat attacks that local media speculated could be the start of a new "intifada," or uprising.

The violence came as Israeli security forces intensified a search for a gunman who got out of his car on Thursday and opened fire at a bus stop near the Ofra settlement in the central West Bank, killing two Israeli soldiers and wounding another soldier and civilian. No group has claimed credit for Thursday's attack, but Israel blamed Hamas.

Read more: Deadlocked and divided: What now for the Palestinians? 

Following the attack, the army set up roadblocks and entered Ramallah, the administrative and commercial center of the Palestinian administration, while raids were conducted across the West Bank leading to 40 arrests, among them 37 suspected Hamas activists, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said. 

Westjordanland - Palästinensische Demonstranten treffen auf israelische Truppen (picture-alliance/AP/F. Mohammed)

A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli forces in the West Bank

In the second day of clashes between stone-throwing Palestinians and Israeli forces across the West Bank and Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old was shot dead by Israeli fire. Dozens of Palestinians were injured.

In another incident, an Israeli soldier was wounded by a Palestinian assailant who attacked him with a rock and knife at a military post near the Beit El settlement, the IDF said. Over the past two days, Israeli forces also killed two Palestinians that Israel said had tried to carry out attacks.
 

  • Ben-Gurion announces Israel's independence from a table where lots of other people sit (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Long-held hope is victorious

    On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, future first prime minister of Israel, declares the state's independence, outlining the Jewish story: "The people kept faith with (the land) throughout their dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom." It was the birth of an internationally recognized Jewish homeland.

  • Haggard prisoners stand huddled behind barbed wire in a Holocaust concentration camp (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The darkest hour

    While the controversial idea of a God-given land for Jews has biblical roots, the Holocaust was a close, powerful backdrop for the significance of Israel's founding. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews across Europe, and those who survived the concentration camps endured expulsion and forced labor. The above photo shows survivors of the Auschwitz camp following liberation.

  • Women and children walk down a dusty road as they leave Palestine (picture-alliance/CPA Media)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    'Nakba': Arabic for 'catastrophe'

    That is the word that Palestinians and their supporters use to mark Israel's independence. About 700,000 Arabs living in Palestine at the time fled as waves of Jewish immigrants arrived to settle in the new Jewish state. The birth of Israel was the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which remains unresolved 70 years later despite numerous attempts.

  • Children use tools to work on wood crafts outside a house (G. Pickow/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Life on a kibbutz

    These land collectives, known as kibbutzim in the plural, were established across Israel following independence. Many were run by secular or socialist Jews in an effort to realize their vision of society.

  • A tank fires in the desert during the Six-Day war (Imago/Keystone)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A state at war

    Tensions with its Arab neighbors erupted in the Six-Day War in June 1967. With a surprise attack, Israel is able to swiftly defeat Egypt, Jordan and Syria, bringing the Arab-populated areas of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights under Israeli control. Victory leads to occupation — and more tension and conflict.

  • Apartment houses stand in desert land in an Israeli settlement while Palestinian houses stand atop a hill in the background (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Hill)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Settlements on disputed territory

    Israel's settlement policy worsens the conflict with Palestinians. Due to development and expansion of Jewish areas on occupied Palestinian land, the Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of making a future Palestinian state untenable. Israel has largely ignored the international community's criticism of its settlement policy, arguing new construction is either legal or necessary for security.

  • Palestinian youths throw stones (picture-alliance/AFP/E. Baitel)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Anger, hate and stones: The first intifada

    In winter 1987, Palestinians begin mass protests of Israel's ongoing occupation. Unrest spreads from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The uprising eventually wound down and led to the 1993 Oslo Accords — the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the representative body of the Palestinian people.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin und PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands as President Bill Clinton looks on (picture-alliance/CPA Media )

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Peace at last?

    With former US President Bill Clinton as a mediator, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat hold peace talks. The result, the Oslo I Accord, is each side's recognition of the other. The agreement leads many to hope that an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not far off, but peace initiatives suffer a major setback when Rabin is assassinated two years later.

  • Prime Minister Peres sits next to an empty chair (Getty Images/AFP/J. Delay)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A void to fill

    A right-wing Jewish fanatic shoots and kills Rabin on November 4, 1995, while he is leaving a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Rabin's assassination throws the spotlight on Israel's internal social strife. The divide is growing between centrist and extremist, secular and religious. The photo shows Israel's then-acting prime minister, Shimon Peres, next to the empty chair of his murdered colleague.

  • Johannes Rau speaks in front of a microphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Addressing the unspeakable

    Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews weighs on German-Israeli relations to this day. In February 2000, Germany's then-President Johannes Rau addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in German. It is a tremendous emotional challenge for both sides, especially for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, but also a step towards closer relations after unforgettable crimes.

  • A concrete wall under construction winds its way along a base in the desert while an Israeli flag waves in front (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/S. Nackstrand)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The Israeli wall

    In 2002, amid the violence and terror of the Second Intifada, Israel starts building a 107-kilometer-long (67-mile-long) barrier of barbed wire, concrete wall and guard towers between itself and Palestinian areas of the West Bank. It suppresses the violence but does not solve the larger political conflict. The wall grows in length over the years and is projected to reach around 700 kilometers.

  • Heiko Maas lays a wreath down in memory of Holocaust victims (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Yefimovich)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A gesture to the dead

    Germany's current foreign minister, Heiko Maas, steps decisively into an ever closer German-Israeli relationship. His first trip abroad as the country's top diplomat is to Israel in March 2018. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, he lays a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.

    Author: Kersten Knipp


Elsewhere on Friday, Jewish settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles, while an Arab bus driver was beaten by ultra-Orthodox Jews in a West Bank settlement.

The upheaval on Friday coincided with the 31st anniversary of the foundation of the militant Hamas movement, which since 2007 has controlled the Gaza Strip but maintains cells in West Bank, where the rival Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has limited self-rule.

Abbas has blamed both Hamas and Israel for the latest round of violence.

Separately, some 10,000 Palestinians on Friday demonstrated along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in a continuation of the weekly "March of Return" protests. At least 16 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces, who said they were responding to protesters hurling rocks, Molotov cocktails and hand grenades.

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

Saeb Erekat on Conflict Zone

Since March, more than 175 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed during the Gaza protests, which demand the Palestinian right to return to their former lands in what is now Israel as well as the end to a crushing Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the enclave.

Earlier in the week on Sunday, another Palestinian gunman wounded seven people in a drive-by shooting near a West Bank settlement. Among the injured was a pregnant woman whose baby later died after being delivered prematurely. Hamas claimed credit for the attack.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces shot dead the suspected Palestinian suspect behind the attack. Another Palestinian accused of killing two Israelis in October was also killed by Israeli security forces early on Thursday.

Netanyahu under pressure

The latest uptick in violence has put pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces corruption scandals and holds five Cabinet positions including the newly acquired Defense Ministry.

Watch video 02:00
Now live
02:00 mins.

Israeli defense chief quits over fragile truce

Netanyahu's Likud-led government is hanging by a thread with only a one-seat majority in the Knesset ahead of general elections scheduled for next year. He relies on the support of right-wing and pro-settler parties, who have threatened to take down the government if he does not take a hardline against Hamas, with which Israel has fought three wars since 2008.  

Read more: Is Israel heading for early elections? 

Netanyahu's government has responded to the violence by reinforcing troops in the West Bank and announcing new measures to support settlements, which are widely viewed as an impediment to peace with the Palestinians.

Watch video 42:34
Now live
42:34 mins.

Anti-Semitism in Europe

There are more than 400,000 Israelis living in West Bank settlements considered illegal by most of the international community.

In another move, Netanyahu announced Israel would demolish the homes of any Palestinian attacker's family within 48 hours, a practice rights groups have criticized as collective punishment.

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestinians claim the West Bank and East Jerusalem as part of a future state. Peace talks have long stalled, exacerbating Palestinian frustration. 

cw/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UN General Assembly rejects US resolution to condemn Hamas

The United Nations General Assembly has voted down a US-proposed resolution to condemn the Islamic militant group Hamas. Earlier the world body had narrowly voted to require a two-thirds majority for approval. (07.12.2018)  

Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition safe as education minister relieves pressure

One of Netanyahu's coalition partners has made the prospect of snap elections less likely. The Israeli prime minister had said it would be "irresponsible" to call them after his defense minister resigned. (19.11.2018)  

Israel's Netanyahu should be indicted for corruption, police say

Authorities said they have sufficient evidence to show the Israeli premier accepted bribes and committed fraud. But he has rejected the allegations as a plot brought on by political enemies. (02.12.2018)  

Is Israel heading for early elections?

Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has officially resigned and his kingmaker party is leaving the coalition. Though longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can survive, early elections now seem inevitable. (15.11.2018)  

Deadlocked and divided: What now for the Palestinians?

Palestinian leaders are deadlocked with Israel, face internal challenges and have clashed with Washington. DW’s Conflict Zone met Chief Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat and asked him about his next steps. (28.11.2018)  

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigns over Gaza ceasefire

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has resigned due to differences with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a Gaza ceasefire. The move may trigger early elections. (14.11.2018)  

Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

Triumph or catastrophe? The state of Israel was declared 70 years ago this week, according to the Hebrew calendar — a turning point for Jews after the Holocaust. DW looks back at events that have shaped Israeli history. (18.04.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Saeb Erekat on Conflict Zone  

Anti-Semitism in Europe  

Israeli defense chief quits over fragile truce  

Related content

Palästina Hamas-Angestellter in Gaza

EU court rejects Hamas appeal over frozen assets 14.12.2018

Hamas had appealed to a top EU court to have its assets unfrozen because it is part of the Palestinian government. The EU, however, lists Hamas as a terrorist organization.

USA Dringlichkeitssitzung UN-Sicherheitsrat Konflikt Ukraine Russland Nikki Haley

UN General Assembly rejects US resolution to condemn Hamas 07.12.2018

The United Nations General Assembly has voted down a US-proposed resolution to condemn the Islamic militant group Hamas. Earlier the world body had narrowly voted to require a two-thirds majority for approval.

Westjordanland Airbnb Gästehäuser Anbieter

Airbnb cuts listings in Israeli West Bank settlements 20.11.2018

Airbnb says it will remove its listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Palestinian groups are celebrating the move, while a furious Israel is threatening the US company with legal action.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 