 French President Emmanuel Macron faces two votes of no confidence

Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron faces two votes of no confidence

The French leader is facing two confidence votes amid a political uproar over a former bodyguard and plunging approval ratings. The motions have been tabled by both conservative and socialist lawmakers.

French President Emmanuel Macron with his aide Alexandre Benella (Reuters/P. Wojazer)

A motion of no confidence against French President Emmanuel Macron is up for discussion in France's lower house of parliament on Tuesday. The opposition right-wing Les Republicans party introduced the motion in response to the government's handling of a political crisis surrounding a presidential security aide.

Emmanuel Macron's ex-bodyguard Alexandre Benalla was caught on video beating a male demonstrator during May Day protests and dragging away a woman while wearing a police armband — usually worn by plainclothes officers — and a police helmet, even though he is not a police officer.

Read more:  Macron ex-aide Alexandre Benalla handed initial charges over protester attack

Watch video 01:43
Now live
01:43 mins.

Macron faces first political crisis of his tenure

Benalla was fired last week, but opposition leaders criticised the government's reaction as being too slow. Last week, Macron said he was proud to have hired Benalla, who he described as a "devoted" employee who had "taken an unusual path" professionally.

Les Republicans also took aim at Macron's refusal to comment on the incident for several days. Christian Jacob, who introduced the motion, accused Macron of displaying arrogance in his response, and of displaying "monarchical leanings."

A second motion has been put forward by the Socialist party. 

Yet Macron appears to be safe in his job for the moment, as his centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party holds a solid majority in the lower house.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the Russia 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia (picture alliance/dpa/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/A. Nikolsky)

Macron's low approval ratings appear to have taken a further hit from the Banalla scandal despite France's World Cup win

Plunging ratings

Macron's approval rating sank to below 50 percent in May — down from a peak of 59 just after took office last year. In June they plunged to 40 percent, according to a Harris interactive poll. 

The president's ratings improved slightly in July, according to Harris, which was also marked by France's victory at the Russia 2018 World Cup. However a second poll, published on Sunday by French newspaper Journal du Dimanche showed Macron's popularity slipped to a new low of 39 percent in July.

Read more: Tens of thousands rally against President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

  • Macron stands onstage as people applaud him (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture

    Honored for his European vision

    On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron received the Charlemagne Prize for European Unity in the German city of Aachen. The prize's board of directors said they chose to honor Macron "in recognition of his vision of a new Europe" and his "decisive stance" against nationalism and isolationism. Since entering office one year ago, Macron has unabashedly pushed for European cohesion and EU reform.

  • A statue of Charlemagne in Aachen in front of an EU flag (picture alliance/dpa/R. Goldmann)

    Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture

    Charlemagne, father of Europe

    The city of Aachen's Charlemagne Prize is named after the important medieval ruler who became the first Holy Roman Emperor (747-814). Under his leadership the Frankish Empire expanded to become a great power, abosrbing parts of present-day Germany. France and Germany are not the only entities to claim him as a forefather; during his lifetime, he was known as "Pater Europae," or "Father of Europe."

  • Emmanuel Macron speaks to a hall full of students at the Sorbonne university in Paris (Getty Images/AFP/L. Marin)

    Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture

    Keynote speech at the Sorbonne

    Macron delivered his message to the perfect audience when he spoke to students at the Sorbonne University in Paris in September 2017. In a speech focused on the EU, he emphasized the advantages of Europe's many different languages. Macron, who speaks English fluently, also said he would like to see every European master at least two European languages by the age of 24.

  • Macron surrounded by schoolchildren in a museum (AFP/Getty Images/L. Marin)

    Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture

    Supporting cultural education

    It was one of Macron's central campaign promises: after turning 18, French youths will receive a one-off payment of €500 ($594) from the French state. Known as a "Culture Pass," the money is supposed to help the teens take advantage of cultural offerings according to their own preferences — whether this means a Spotify subscription, a trip to Barcelona or season tickets to the theater.

  • Macron looks at a computer screen while someone explains something to him at the Frankfurt Book Fair (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/E. Kremser)

    Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture

    Honored by the literary world

    The president was the guest of honor at the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair in October 2017, which focused on French culture, literature and language. In his speech, Macron underlined the very positive literary relations between his home nation and Germany. Both countries would benefit from one another's literary output for centuries, he said.

  • Tourists take photographs of the Mona Lisa in the Louvre (imago/imagebroker)

    Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture

    Mona Lisa on tour?

    Leonardo da Vinci's famous oil painting may get lent out to a Louvre branch in Lens, northern France, as part of Macron's push to decentralize French culture. If that actually happens, the Paris Louvre would lose its daily horde of visitors seeking to get a glimpse of the famous mysteriously smiling woman. In addition, simply transporting the painting would cost some €35 million ($41.6 million).

  • A model of the Humboldt Forum (Imago/IPON)

    Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture

    African cultural heritage

    In November 2017 Macron gave a speech in Burkina Faso in which he called for European nations to return cultural heritage pieces that had been obtained during the colonial era. His words unleashed heated debate in Paris and Berlin. Despite his urging, the Berlin Humboldt Forum cultural center (above), set to open in 2019, said it would still include some 75,000 African exhibits in its collection.

    Author: Myriel Desgranges (cmb)


