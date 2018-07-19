Emmanuel Macron orders 'shake-up' after security debacle

France's centrist president, Emmanuel Macron, ordered a shake-up of his office following a scandal involving his top bodyguard, according to Reuters news agency. Presidential aide Alexandre Benalla was charged on Sunday with violence, interfering in the exercise of public office and the unauthorized public display of official insignia during a May Day demonstration.

Fresh video footage emerged on Friday showing Benalla assaulting a man while riot police broke the Paris protest. He had worn a police armband — usually worn by plainclothes officers — and a police helmet even though he is not a police officer.

Read more: Macron ex-aide Alexandre Benalla handed initial charges over protester attack

'Macron affair'

Benalla had served a two-week suspension from active duty in May following the protests, however he continued to appear in Macron's security details. Macron has so far declined to comment publicly about the assault, which sparked his first big political crisis since taking office last year. Opposition lawmakers and analysts sharply criticized the president.

"Why the devil did he insist on protecting a second-rank employee who should have been kicked out of the Elysee months ago?" right-wing daily Le Figaro asked in an editorial Sunday.

"If Macron doesn't explain himself the Benalla affair will become the Macron affair," far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Twitter.

Read more: Macron fires security aide filmed beating protester

Alexandre Benalla had worked on security during Macron's presidential campaign before moving to Elysee Palace

Collomb to be questioned

France's interior minister Gerard Collomb is due to appear before parliament later on Monday to answer questions about the incident and accusations of a cover-up.

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Honored for his European vision On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron received the Charlemagne Prize for European Unity in the German city of Aachen. The prize's board of directors said they chose to honor Macron "in recognition of his vision of a new Europe" and his "decisive stance" against nationalism and isolationism. Since entering office one year ago, Macron has unabashedly pushed for European cohesion and EU reform.

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Charlemagne, father of Europe The city of Aachen's Charlemagne Prize is named after the important medieval ruler who became the first Holy Roman Emperor (747-814). Under his leadership the Frankish Empire expanded to become a great power, abosrbing parts of present-day Germany. France and Germany are not the only entities to claim him as a forefather; during his lifetime, he was known as "Pater Europae," or "Father of Europe."

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Keynote speech at the Sorbonne Macron delivered his message to the perfect audience when he spoke to students at the Sorbonne University in Paris in September 2017. In a speech focused on the EU, he emphasized the advantages of Europe's many different languages. Macron, who speaks English fluently, also said he would like to see every European master at least two European languages by the age of 24.

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Supporting cultural education It was one of Macron's central campaign promises: after turning 18, French youths will receive a one-off payment of €500 ($594) from the French state. Known as a "Culture Pass," the money is supposed to help the teens take advantage of cultural offerings according to their own preferences — whether this means a Spotify subscription, a trip to Barcelona or season tickets to the theater.

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Honored by the literary world The president was the guest of honor at the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair in October 2017, which focused on French culture, literature and language. In his speech, Macron underlined the very positive literary relations between his home nation and Germany. Both countries would benefit from one another's literary output for centuries, he said.

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture Mona Lisa on tour? Leonardo da Vinci's famous oil painting may get lent out to a Louvre branch in Lens, northern France, as part of Macron's push to decentralize French culture. If that actually happens, the Paris Louvre would lose its daily horde of visitors seeking to get a glimpse of the famous mysteriously smiling woman. In addition, simply transporting the painting would cost some €35 million ($41.6 million).

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture African cultural heritage In November 2017 Macron gave a speech in Burkina Faso in which he called for European nations to return cultural heritage pieces that had been obtained during the colonial era. His words unleashed heated debate in Paris and Berlin. Despite his urging, the Berlin Humboldt Forum cultural center (above), set to open in 2019, said it would still include some 75,000 African exhibits in its collection. Author: Myriel Desgranges (cmb)



kw/rc (AFP, DPA, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.