French ambassador set for Rome return after diplomatic spat

France is redeploying its ambassador to Italy on Friday, French officials said, in an apparent bid to heal the rift that saw its envoy Christian Masset recalled eight days ago.

According to French EU Affairs minister Nathalia Loiseau, French authorities decided to send Masset back after Italian President Sergio Mattarella called Macron.

The two leaders talked about "how important the friendship between France and Italy is, how much the countries need each other," Loiseau told RTL radio.

Read more: Italy sends mixed signals in historic spat with France

Watch video 03:16 Now live 03:16 mins. Share Salvini: a polarizing figure Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/34PFH Matteo Salvini: a polarizing figure

'Line was crossed'

The spat erupted when Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio traveled to France to meet the representatives of the "yellow vest" protesters. Di Maio has repeatedly praised the protest movement and criticized the French government's response. Following the meeting with French activists last week, he tweeted that "the wind of change has crossed the Alps."

Di Maio's said he was in France as a leader of his party and working on creating a common front ahead of the EU Parliament election in May. But the move prompted outrage in Paris, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian telling Italian Corriere della Sera daily that a "line was crossed."

Di Maio, who also serves as Italy's minister of economic development, "met someone who has called for armed insurrection and for the intervention of the army," Le Drian said.

Le Drian's ministry called Di Maio's meeting an "unacceptable provocation" adding on "repeated accusations, baseless attacks and extreme declarations" from Rome.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Mad at Macron Since his election in May 2016, French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen steadily thanks to unpopular financial policies, such as ending a wealth tax, and his public manner, which many see as aloof and arrogant. But it was his planned fuel-tax hike, an environmental measure, that really kicked things off. An online video saying Macron is "hounding drivers" goes viral in October.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Nationwide protests Online outrage is soon transferred to France's streets as more than 290,000 demonstrators don the high-visibility vests that drivers are required by law to keep in their cars. They block roads nationwide. The protests, coordinated via social media, have no structural organization, lack visible leadership and disavow union or party ties. At least one person is killed and more than 150 are arrested.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Clashes and destruction The Macron government says it won't back down, and further protests are scheduled. On November 24, some 100,000 people protest nationwide, with 8,000 in Paris, where violence and destruction breaks out. Police clash with protesters on the Champs-Elysees (above), using water canon and tear gas. Over €1 million ($1.1 million) in damage is reported.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Cracking under pressure The "yellow vest" protests are a massive problem for Macron. He initially refuses to budge on the fuel tax, then proposes adjustment in case of rising oil costs. Not satisfied, protesters hit French streets again on December 1, with violence and vandalism erupting in Paris. Macron calls a crisis meeting the next day and on December 5, amid threats of more protests, Macron ditches the fuel tax.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Paris on lockdown Macron, however, refuses to reinstitute the wealth tax and dismisses protesters' calls for his resignation. The "yellow vests" defy easy categorization, as protesters include both far-left and far-right supporters who opposed Macron's presidency bid. On December 8, nationwide violent protests take place again. Armored vehicles roll down Paris streets as much of the city goes on lockdown.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Speech to the nation On December 10, Macron responds to the 4-week-old protests with a televised speech to the nation from the Elysee Palace. More than 21 million viewers tune in as Macron strikes a conciliatory tone, saying he accepts his "share of responsibility" for the crisis. He introduces new financial measures, including a minimum-wage hike, tax-free overtime pay and tax exemptions for low-income retirees.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Neighboring discontent In the meantime, the "yellow vest" protests jump beyond France's borders to other countries. In Belgium, demonstrators expressed anger over high taxes and food prices, as well as low wages and pensions. Anti-riot police responded with water cannon after protesters threw rocks at the prime minister's office. In Germany, protesters also turned out in Berlin and Munich.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests NYE calm Protesters in France continue into late December, though turnout numbers fall. That doesn't discourage unofficial but high-profile protest leaders, who use social media to encourage continued demonstrations. On New Year's Eve, many revelers wear yellow vests as they take part in peaceful, "festive" gatherings in Paris.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests No end in 2019 Any hopes for calm in the new year were quickly dashed when on January 5 a fresh round of nationwide protests saw some 50,000 take part, an increase in turnout after the holiday lull but less than initial December gatherings. In Paris, some protesters clashed with police, setting fire to motorcycles and storming government buildings. Macron condemned the violence, saying, "Justice will be done."

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests 'Reclaiming' yellow vest protests Several hundred women wearing yellow vests marched through Paris on January 6 in an effort to restore a peaceful image to the "yellow vest" protests. At one point during the march, the women protesters fell to their knees in a minute of silence for the 10 people killed and many others injured since the start of the movement.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests 'Grand debate' In response to the "yellow vest" protests, Macron has begun a series of town hall discussions where he said he would hear the concerns of the French. His first was on January 15 in the northern town of Grand Bourgtheroulde, where around 600 mayors from the Normandy region gathered to raise complaints from their constituents.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Rubber bullets do damage, too Prominent activist Jerome Rodrigues was injured in a confrontation on January 26. Rodrigues said he was hit in the eye by a police rubber bullet, an anti-riot weapon that has become highly controversial in France. The incident led to public outrage and was one of many severe injuries that protest groups blamed on the rubber bullets.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Court rules rubber bullets fair game Following numerous injuries and outcry from the left-wing CGT trade union and the French Human Rights League, top French legal authority Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) refused on February 1 ban police from using the "sub-lethal" Defense Ball Launchers (LBDs) . The court said the risk of violence at the demonstrations made it "necessary to allow security forces to use these weapons." Author: Cristina Burack



Tensions between Paris and Rome have been growing for months, with officials from the two populist parties making up the Italian ruling coalition harshly criticizing the administration led by French President Emmanuel Macron. The leader of Italy's right-wing Lega party, Matteo Salvini, has described Macron as a "terrible president," repeatedly slammed him over migration, and recently criticized France for "stealing" Africa's wealth. Salvini also serves as the country's interior minister and also a deputy prime minister.

Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, Luigi , also provoked Paris by saying that "France has never stopped colonizing tens of African states." France responded to his comments by summoning the Italian ambassador.

dj/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.