 Frankfurt: WWII bomb detonated in river | News | DW | 14.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Frankfurt: WWII bomb detonated in river

Specialists detonated a World War II bomb in Frankfurt's Main River, causing a spectacular water fountain. Hundreds of residents living nearby were evacuated ahead of the explosion.

Watch video 00:23

World War II bomb creates a spectacle

Parts of Frankfurt city center were evacuated on Sunday, as bomb disposal experts detonated a US World War Two bomb in the city's Main River.

Some 600 people were asked to leave their homes, with parts of the old town around Frankfurt Cathedral affected. About 350 firefighters, police and Red Cross staff were involved in the operation to move residents.

The device was discovered on Tuesday during an exercise dive by the city's fire service. The initial plan had been for a partial detonation to neutralize the bomb, but experts were wary that the whole device could explode.

Specialist divers moved the 250-kilogram (550-pound) US bomb from the position where it was found to a greater depth of 5.5 to 6 meters (18 to 19.7 feet).

The explosion, which destroyed the bomb completely, sent a water plume some 30 meters up into the air.

Read more: Hot weather exposes World War II munitions in German waters

Smaller explosions had been detonated in the water to drive away fish ahead of the main explosion.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are regularly unearthed during construction work in Germany. Temporary evacuations are commonplace.

rc/jlw (dpa, EBU)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German drives WWII bomb to fire station

People in Germany are no strangers to finding WWII unexploded bombs in gardens or construction sites. Although it happens regularly, one man's relaxed approach to disposing of his find alarmed authorities. (10.08.2018)  

German WWI grenade found in potato shipment

Employees at a Hong Kong crisp factory got a nasty shock when they discovered a World War I-era grenade in a pile of potatoes imported from France. The mud-coated device was likely left in a trench 100 years ago. (03.02.2019)  

Thousands evacuated as WWII bomb defused in Cologne

Thousands had to be evacuated from their homes after the discovery of a World War II bomb in the western German city of Cologne. Army experts were drafted in to defuse the device. (29.11.2018)  

Cologne: Evacuation after WWII bomb found at gas station

Digging right behind a gas station unearthed an unexploded US bomb from World War Two, the third such significant find within a month in Cologne alone. Over 1,000 people were forced to leave the area in response. (18.12.2018)  

Hot weather exposes World War II munitions in German waters

The extreme heat pummeling Germany has helped unearth World War II bombs as water levels drop where battles were once fought. Police have warned against touching the grenades, mines and other possibly live explosives. (02.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

World War II bomb creates a spectacle  

Related content

Deutschland Bombenfund aus dem Zweiten Weltkrieg in Bonn

Cologne: Evacuation after WWII bomb found at gas station 18.12.2018

Digging right behind a gas station unearthed an unexploded US bomb from World War Two, the third such significant find within a month in Cologne alone. Over 1,000 people were forced to leave the area in response.

Deutschland | Fußball Bundesliga | Fortuna Duesseldorf vs Eintracht Frankfurt 0:1 - Fans (verpixelt)

Fans protest as Eintracht Frankfurt defeat Fortuna Düsseldorf 11.03.2019

Another Bundesliga Monday night game saw another passionate protest from fans against unfriendly kick-off times. On the pitch, guests Eintracht Frankfurt defeated a dogged Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-0.

Wasserbomben in der Ostsee

WWII munitions: Time bombs at the bottom of the Baltic Sea 07.02.2019

300,000 tons of munition are rotting away in the Baltic Sea, damaging fish and marine life and endangering people. Experts have investigated how dangerous the contaminated sites are and what should be done with them.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  