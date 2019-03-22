Frankfurt Airport resumes flights after drone sighting

The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said air traffic had resumed after a drone sighting.

Flights at Germany's busiest hub had been grounded for around an hour on Thursday morning.

Around 70 flights were cancelled due to the drone sighting, an airport spokesperson confirmed to news agency AFP.

Frankfurt police have launched an investigation and are using a helicopter to determine the reason for the disturbance to the airport.

Frankfurt Airport is Germany's biggest airport and it's busiest passenger hub — serving over 64 million passengers in 2017.

Watch video 03:41 Share A startup defends against drones Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3BxjB A startup defends against drones

Concerning rise in drone disruptions

Drone sightings have caused similar problems in recent months. In March, Frankfurt Airport was closed for around 30 minutes, while in December London's Gatwick Airport suffered three days of travel chaos due to drone activity.

As drones have become more popular and more easily accessible, they pose a serious problem for airports which are testing new measures to ensure air traffic safety.

Last year, the German air traffic control group DFS saw a massive spike in the number of disruptions due to drones. They logged 158 disruptions in 2018, compared to 88 in 2017. Most of the disruptions hit Frankfurt, followed by Berlin's Tegel Airport.

In Germany, it is illegal to fly drones over airport runways, large gatherings, hospitals, prisons and train tracks. In areas where they are allowed, drones are not permitted to fly higher than 100 meters (328 feet). There are certain exceptions for devices that are flown on special airfields for model airplanes.

French army grooms eagles to down drones D'Artagnan attacks the enemy Since mid-2016, d'Artagnan has been trained to target potential aerial threats. The other trained birds at the Mont-de-Marsan airbase are called Athos, Porthos and Aramis, all characters from Alexandre Dumas', "The Three Musketeers."

French army grooms eagles to down drones French air force is showing its claws Some 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Bordeaux, Mont-de-Marsan is one of five air bases in France that uses falconry. Usually, the birds of prey are kept to scare other birds away from the runway. This reduces the risk of accidents during takeoff or landing. But with France on high alert since January 2015, after a string of terrorist attacks, they have now been appointed drone hunters.

French army grooms eagles to down drones Mission accomplished for d'Artagnan Within 20 seconds the raptor has the drone between its talons. It pins it to the ground and covers it with its broad wings. Police in the Netherlands were the first to come up with the idea of using raptors to catch drones, introducing bald eagles into the service in late 2015.

French army grooms eagles to down drones Meat served on a drone Eagles are fast, reaching speeds of up to 80 km (50 miles) per hour. Hatched in captivity, the four "musketeers" were served food atop wrecked drones from the age of three weeks. This taught the birds to seize remotely piloted aircraft for food. Now, when they hear a buzzing drone, their hunting instinct kicks in. Their falconer rewards successful interceptions with a hunk of meat.

French army grooms eagles to down drones Drone hunting The French army followed suit last year, but opted for the golden eagle. These birds are natural-born killers with hooked beaks, amber eyes and a wingspan of up to 2.2 meters (seven feet). Like all birds of prey, the golden eagle has excellent eyesight and is capable of spotting its target from two kilometers away.

French army grooms eagles to down drones Unusual prey The golden eagle has powerful feet, that are feathered all the way to the toes and large, sharp talons to snatch up a variety of prey. This is usually rabbits, squirrels or hares. But in Mont-de Marsan they go for drones.

French army grooms eagles to down drones The Army cares for its comrades To prevent the birds from harming themselves, the military has designed mittens made of leather and Kevlar, an anti-blast material, to protect their talons. "I love these birds," their falconer says. "I don't want to send them to their deaths." The falconer cautions against setting "impossible" tasks for birds, such as launching them against larger drones with potentially deadly propellers. Author: Nadine Berghausen



rt/rs (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.