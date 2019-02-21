 France′s top cardinal guilty of sex abuse cover-up | News | DW | 07.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France's top cardinal guilty of sex abuse cover-up

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin has been sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence for covering up the abuse of minors. He is one of the highest-ranking church officials to be found guilty in a sex abuse-related case.

Philippe Barbarin

A French court on Thursday sentenced Cardinal Philippe Barbarin to a six-month suspended jail term for covering up the sexual abuse of minors by a priest under his authority.

The archbishop of Lyon is the highest-ranking Catholic official in France to be caught up in a child sex abuse scandal. The Catholic Church has been rocked by revelations of sex abuse by clergymen, prompting Pope Francis to hold a crisis meeting last month to tackle the issue.

How we got here:

  • Catholic priest Bernard Preynat admitted that he abused boy scouts during the 1980s.
  • Barbarin and five former aides in Lyon were accused of covering up the abuse.
  • A victims' association bypassed the prosecutor's office and insisted the case go before a court, which is allowed in France.
  • Barbarin and his co-defendants have denied any wrongdoing, arguing that they did not know about the abuse until it became public.

'Zero tolerance'

A number of sex abuse scandals have dented the Catholic Church's image across the globe. The church has been criticized for not doing enough to bring perpetrators to justice, despite Pope Francis' pledge of "zero tolerance" on the issue in 2014, a year after assuming office.

Last month, an Australian court found Cardinal George Pell, who helped elect popes and ran the Vatican's finances, guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s. The conviction made him the highest-ranking Catholic Church official to be found guilty of child sex abuse.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church

Pope Francis has convened a sexual abuse summit in Rome. The string of scandals around the globe involving priests abusing children has shaken the Catholic Church to its core. (21.02.2019)  

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin on trial over abuse cover-up

Philippe Barbarin is the highest-profile Catholic cleric to be embroiled in a sexual abuse cover-up in France. Victims have accused him of failing to report a priest who abused children in the 1980s and 1990s. (07.01.2019)  

Pope Francis vows to stop cover-ups of child sexual abuse

Pope Francis has promised to stop cover-ups of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Chuch "as was usual in the past." Francis said clergymen who should have spiritually guided children instead became "tormentors." (24.02.2019)  

Top Vatican cleric Cardinal George Pell convicted of child sex crimes

Cardinal George Pell, who helped elect popes and ran the Vatican's finances, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s, Australian media have reported. Pell has maintained his innocence. (26.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Missbrauch in der katholischen Kirche

Sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church 21.02.2019

Pope Francis has convened a sexual abuse summit in Rome. The string of scandals around the globe involving priests abusing children has shaken the Catholic Church to its core.

Pope to open summit on sexual abuse in Catholic Church 21.02.2019

Pope Francis is to open a four-day summit to address the issue of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. Among those who will be attending is Polish survivor and campaigner Marek Lisinksi.

Sister Anupama und die 4 anderen Schwestern, die gegen sexueller Missbrauch in der Kirche arbeiten

Nuns fight sexual abuse in India's Catholic Church 19.02.2019

Last year, a group of India's Catholic nuns accused an influential bishop of raping a colleague multiple times. DW spoke with the group's leader about how the church has stonewalled their attempts at getting justice.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  