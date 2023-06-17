  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentFrance

France: Protest against Alpine rail project turns violent

18 minutes ago

Twelve French police officers have been hurt in clashes with activists protesting a high-speed rail project in the Alps. The EU-backed train line involves constructing a 57.5-kilometer (36-mile) tunnel.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sj2C
Protests against the Lyon-Turin train line in France
Riot police used tear gas when some protesters threw projectilesImage: Thierry Guillot/MAXPPP/picture alliance

Police and protesters clashed on Saturday at a large demonstration in southeastern France against the construction of a tunnel through the Alps for a high-speed train service linking France and Italy.

A dozen police officers were injured in incidents involving the throwing of projectiles by protesters, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. In a tweet, Darmanin also thanked "the 2,000 police and gendarmes who mobilized to keep law and order."

Protest organizers also reported injuries among the demonstrators, with police firing tear gas after the projectiles were thrown. At one point protesters also blocked a main road.

Police estimated the number of protesters at 3,000, though organizers claimed 4,000 attended the demonstration.

The demonstration, which was unauthorized, took place near the village of Saint Remy-de-Maurienne in the Savoie department.

Officials said more than 400 dangerous objects were seized, and that 96 people known by security services were sent back to Italy at the border,

Tents set up near the protest site in France
Protesters say the project could cause untold ecological damage to the Alpine landscapeImage: Thierry Guillot/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

What is the planned project?

The high-speed rail line project, which is supported by the European Union, is planned to eventually connect France's third-largest city of Lyon with the northern Italian city of Turin.

The train line is to feature a 57.5-kilometer (36-mile) tunnel through the Alps.

Supporters of the project, estimated to cost €26 billion (more than $28 billion), say it will greatly reduce freight road traffic.

Its critics, however, maintain that it might causing devastating ecological damage to the Alpine environment, with springs already beginning to dry up amid the construction work.

tj/wd (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu wears a tie and gestures with his hands

Wu: Taiwan wants 'more European voices' to caution China

Politics55 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Family photographs of some of those who died hang in a display in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda seeks to reintegrate genocide convicts

Rwanda seeks to reintegrate genocide convicts

Law and Justice16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her hand perpendicular to her forehead

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

PoliticsJune 15, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Man with smoke coming out of his mouth, a motorcycle behind him

How 'toxic' are men in Germany?

How 'toxic' are men in Germany?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People hold a banner reading, "EU-Hellenic Coast Guard-Frontex: Murders."

Greek coast guard criticized for failing to help

Greek coast guard criticized for failing to help

Migration15 hours ago01:46 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A photo collage of the 10 Bahai women executed by Iranian authorities in 1983 because of their faith

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Society9 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

SoccerJune 16, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage