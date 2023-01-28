  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
A TGV high-speed train at Montparnasse station in Paris
Although railway staff were informed of the cat's presence under the train and requested to rescue it, the train departed nonethelessImage: Ludovic Marin/AFP
CrimeFrance

French interior minister shocked at cat train death

Timothy Jones
2 hours ago

The death of a cat after it was run over by a train at a Paris train station has roused outrage in France. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin voiced shock at the incident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MoTD

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he was "particularly shocked" by an incident in which a domestic cat was apparently deliberately run over by a high-speed train at a Paris station.

An animal rights group this week filed a complaint against national railway operator SNCF over the cat's death, which occurred before the eyes of its owners at the Montparnasse station on January 2.

Darmanin also announced that the government was appointing 4,000 police officers and gendarmes across France to help prevent acts of violence against animals. 

What happened to the cat?

The cat, Neko, which belonged to a woman and her 15-year-old daughter who were planning to travel to the southern city of Bordeaux by train, escaped from its travel bag and took refuge under a high-speed train, accordng to the AFP news agency.

Although railway staff were informed of the cat's presence under the train and requested to rescue it, the train departed nonetheless, with the daughter telling animal rights association 30 Million Friends that "we saw him sliced in half." 

"They told us it wasn't their problem, that it was just a cat and that we should have had it on a leash," she said.

The train company then reportedly offered the owners a free ticket to Bordeaux.

What action is being taken?

The animal rights group 30 Million Friends said it had filed a complaint for "grave abuse and cruelty that led to the death of an animal."

If the case were to go to court, it could mean a fine of up to €75,000 (more than $80,000) and a five-year jail sentence for those found guilty.

Allowing the train to set off was "a deliberate act ... an informed decision — and that is criminally reprehensible," the group's lawyer, Xavier Bacquet, told broadcaster BFMTV.

SNCF has expressed regret at Neko's death but said staff were not allowed to go down onto the tracks because of the danger of electrocution.  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Israeli emergency service personnel and security forces stand near a covered body at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem

Shooting at East Jerusalem synagogue kills seven

Conflicts10 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Stock image of a female basketball player holding a basketball in front of her face

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a new greenhouse farm in Hamju

North Korea teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

North Korea teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

Food Security18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (l) and Franziska Giffey, Governing Mayor of Berlin, lay wreaths at the memorial for homosexuals persecuted under National Socialism in Tiergarten

LGBTQ People: Germany's long-forgotten victims of the Nazis

LGBTQ People: Germany's long-forgotten victims of the Nazis

History18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands by a Leopard 2 A6 tank

How do Germany and the EU fund military gear to Ukraine?

How do Germany and the EU fund military gear to Ukraine?

PoliticsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Morocco's King Mohammed VI, here with the Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama, delivered 20 tanks to Ukraine and changed the foreign policy of the kingdom

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

PoliticsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An aerial view of Apple Park, the extravagant, multibillion-dollar new campus headquarters of iPhone maker Apple

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Business11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A street scene in which police in riot gear (seen from behind) face an angry, flag-waving mob of Peruvian protesters

Chaos, violence and death: Peru's perilous state

Chaos, violence and death: Peru's perilous state

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage