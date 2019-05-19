France: Package bomb explodes in Lyon 'attack'

At least eight people have been injured in an explosion in the French city of Lyon, according to authorities. French President Emmanuel Macron has described it as an "attack."
Police in the French city of Lyon said on Friday there is an ongoing operation on the central street Rue Victor Hugo. They are searching for a man believed to be the perpetrator of what French President Emmanuel Macron called an "attack."
"It's not for me to give a toll but it appears there are no casualties," said Macron. "There have been injuries, so obviously I'm thinking of these injured and their families."
Police have urged people to avoid the area. Transport authorities said they closed the nearby Ampere — Victor Hugo station.
Prosecutors said they believe a "parcel bomb" was likely the cause of the explosion that injured at least eight people. However, police said they have not yet determined the source. Local media reports said the package was filled with screws, citing police sources.
'Reinforce security'
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said he has instructed all police prefects to "reinforce the security of public sites and events." Paris' counter-terrorism prosecutor announced that it has opened a probe into the explosion.
France has been on high-alert since the "Islamic State" militant group launched a series of attacks across Paris, killing 130 people and injuring scores more.
Lyon is set to host matches in the Women's World Cup football tournament .
Read more: Is France's deradicalization strategy missing the point?
ls/sms (AFP, Reuters)
New Zealand and France will host a meeting with tech companies and world leaders to block terrorists from social media. It comes in the wake of the March shootings at two mosques in Christchurch. (23.04.2019)
A 60-point plan is supposed to help France fight radicalization. But critics say the government's strategy fails to tackle the root of the problem. Lisa Louis reports from Paris. (12.12.2018)
More than 100 people have died in at least six terror attacks in Paris, and France has declared a state of emergency. Andy Valvur was at a theater near one of the attacks, and reports from a city on edge. (14.11.2015)