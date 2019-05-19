France: Package bomb explodes in Lyon 'attack'

Police in the French city of Lyon said on Friday there is an ongoing operation on the central street Rue Victor Hugo. They are searching for a man believed to be the perpetrator of what French President Emmanuel Macron called an "attack."

"It's not for me to give a toll but it appears there are no casualties," said Macron. "There have been injuries, so obviously I'm thinking of these injured and their families."

Police have urged people to avoid the area. Transport authorities said they closed the nearby Ampere — Victor Hugo station.

Prosecutors said they believe a "parcel bomb" was likely the cause of the explosion that injured at least eight people. However, police said they have not yet determined the source. Local media reports said the package was filled with screws, citing police sources.

'Reinforce security'

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said he has instructed all police prefects to "reinforce the security of public sites and events." Paris' counter-terrorism prosecutor announced that it has opened a probe into the explosion.

France has been on high-alert since the "Islamic State" militant group launched a series of attacks across Paris, killing 130 people and injuring scores more.

Lyon is set to host matches in the Women's World Cup football tournament .

ls/sms (AFP, Reuters)