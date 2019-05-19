France: Package bomb explodes in Lyon 'attack'

Police in the French city of Lyon said there is an ongoing operation on the central street Rue Victor Hugo. They are searching for a man believed to be the perpetrator of what French President Emmanuel Macron called an "attack."

"It's not for me to give a toll but it appears there are no casualties," said Macron. "There have been injuries, so obviously I'm thinking of these injured and their families."

Prosecutors said they believe a "parcel bomb" was likely the cause of the explosion that injured at least eight people. However, police said they had not yet determined the source. Local media reports said the package was filled with screws, citing police sources.

Police have cordoned off the area. Local media said authorities are concerned there could be similar packages in the area.

Paris' counter-terrorism prosecutor has opened a probe into the explosion.

France has been on high-alert since the "Islamic State" militant group launched a series of attacks across Paris, killing 130 people and injuring scores more.

Lyon is set to host matches in the Women's World Cup football tournament .

