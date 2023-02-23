France mourns after stabbing of schoolteacher

A moment of silence was held in France to remember the 52-year-old female Spanish teacher killed by her student. The teenage suspected assailant told prosecutors that a voice inside his head told him to commit the act.
Schools across France on Thursday mourned a teacher who was stabbed to death by a pupil a day prior.
A nationwide moment of silence was held to remember 52-year-old female Spanish teacher Agnes Lassalle, who died at the hands of her 16-year-old student in the southwestern resort town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.
The seaside village, located in France's Basque country, is not far from the Spanish border.
France's top education official: 'Time for paying respects'
French Education Minister Pap Ndiaye took part in the commemoration of Lasalle's life, saying it was a "time for paying respects, emotion and solidarity." Ndiaye praised Lassalle as a "very dedicated Spanish teacher."