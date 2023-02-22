  1. Skip to content
CrimeFrance

France: Teacher dies after stabbing attack

12 minutes ago

French media reported that the Spanish language teacher, a woman in her 50s, was allegedly attacked by a 16-year-old student.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NpBZ

A student in southern France has allegedly attacked his teacher, leading to her death, French media reported on Wednesday. 

"My thoughts are with the family, colleagues and the pupils. I will be going to the site straight away," said Education Minister Pap Ndiaye.

What we know about the attack

The attack took place at a high school in the Saint-Jean-de-Luz town, not far from the French-Spanish border. 

Broadcaster BFMTV reported that a student stabbed a Spanish language teacher in the chest.

The French news agency AFP quoted prosecutor Jerome Bourrier as saying that the teacher died of her wound after receiving emergency aid at the scene. 

According to BFMTV, 16-year-old suspect was arrested.

More to follow...

fb/nm (AFP, dpa)

