France launches manhunt after deadly ambush on prison van

France launches manhunt after deadly ambush on prison vanMay 14, 2024
At least two French prison officers were shot dead and three injured on Tuesday in an ambush on a prison van, French police said on Tuesday.
The attackers escaped alongside an unarmed inmate.
France has launched a major manhunt to find the fugitives, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.
"All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized," Darmanin said on the platform X, formerly Twitter.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.
