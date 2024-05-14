France launches manhunt after deadly ambush on prison van

Police are searching for fugitives they say ambushed a prison van to free an inmate, killing at least two prison guards and injuring three more.

At least two French prison officers were shot dead and three injured on Tuesday in an ambush on a prison van, French police said on Tuesday.

The attackers escaped alongside an unarmed inmate.

France has launched a major manhunt to find the fugitives, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized," Darmanin said on the platform X, formerly Twitter.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

