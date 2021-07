France: Far-right National Rally reelects Marine Le Pen

The French far-right opposition National Rally (RN) party elected its incumbent leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday, with no opposing candidates.

Le Pen is seeking to breathe new life into her campaign for the presidency next year, after recent electoral disappointment.

The RN, which was tipped for strong gains in last month's regional elections, failed to win any of the 13 regions in mainland France.

Those results raised questions about Le Pen's efforts to detoxify her party's image and establish it as a more mainstream right-wing force.

