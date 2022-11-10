France faces mustard shortage

Food SecurityFranceFrance faces mustard shortage To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecurityFranceSonia Phalnikar10/11/2022October 11, 2022France’s favorite condiment is disappearing from supermarket shelves. Drought has crippled harvests of mustard seeds in one of the major export nations: Canada. A report from France’s Burgundy region, where mustard is part of the local culture. https://p.dw.com/p/4I0Y6Advertisement