France: ex-President Sarkozy found guilty of campaign fraud

A judge in France found ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of fraud on Thursday.

Sarkozy was accused of violating campaign finance laws during his unsuccessful bid for re-election in 2012.

Prosecutors have recommended a one-year prison sentence with six months suspended.

What was the case against Sarkorzy?

In an attempt to ensure a level playing field, candidates are only allowed to spend €22.5 million ($26.1 million) on their presidential campaigns.

Prosecutors said Sarkozy spent nearly €43 million, the excess of which was then disguised through a series of fictious invoices by his then-party UMP.

Sarkozy had denied the charges, even after being convicted in a separate fraud case in March. In that case, he was given a three-year prison sentence for bribery and undue influence, two years of which were suspended.

However, he is out of prison while he appeals that verdict, a process that could take years.

Multiple corruption charges

The conversative former president is also facing a third corruption charge over allegations that during his successful 2007 campaign, he illegally received €50 million in contributions from then-Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi that were funneled to France through an intermediary.

Sarkozy won the 2007 election with 53.1% of the vote. His charisma and eloquence ensured him an initial popularity that declined as he faced criticism over his handling of the global financial crisis and the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

He lost the 2012 election to Socialist candidate Francois Hollande.

He briefly returned to politics in 2014, before being defeated in the presidential primary race to represent his party, now called the Republicans, in 2016.

