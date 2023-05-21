France: Drought sees farmers fighting over water

Nature and EnvironmentFranceFrance: Drought sees farmers fighting over water To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentFranceSusanna Dörhage8 hours ago8 hours agoThe French government is building gigantic basins to supply large farms with water for the summer. Local residents are protesting — at times violently — saying the measures will hurt smallholders and communities.https://p.dw.com/p/4RGvnAdvertisement