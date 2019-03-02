 France and Italy to celebrate Leonardo da Vinci′s anniversary together | News | DW | 04.03.2019

News

France and Italy to celebrate Leonardo da Vinci's anniversary together

France's president has invited his Italian counterpart to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the artist's death. Emmanuel Macron hopes the gesture will help end a diplomatic spat between the neighbors.

Leonardo da Vinci The Last Supper (picture-alliance/R. Goldmann)

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a joint French-Italian celebration marking 500 years since the death of Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci.

Macron told Italian broadcaster RAI he will host Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the French town of Amboise, where da Vinci died, "in the spirit of reconciliation."

Both countries have traditionally claimed the artist, who was born in 1452 in the Tuscan town of Vinci in modern Italy and spent most of his life there.

Competing claims

Macron's gesture follows a spat between Paris and Rome over plans by Paris's Louvre Museum to host a blockbuster exhibition showcasing nearly all of da Vinci's paintings, including works on loan from Italian museums.

Italy's populist government has accused the preceding administration of "handing over" da Vinci's legacy to France when it signed a deal with Paris that allowed the Louvre to loan the artist's paintings from Italian museums.

"It's unfair, a mistaken deal," Italian Culture Ministry Undersecretary Lucia Borgonzoni said, adding that Leonardo was an Italian who "only died" in France.

Read more: France, Italy ratchet up rhetoric amid migration dispute

  • The Mona Lisa (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    A lot of speculation about a phantom

    There's a great deal of speculation about the person Leonardo da Vinci painted at the beginning of the 16th century. One theory goes that both a man and a woman modeled for the portrait. But a more widely recognized interpretation is that Mona Lisa was Lisa del Giocondo, the wife of a Florentine silk trader.

  • Painting of Napoleon Bonaparte (picture-alliance/aka-images)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    Famous admirers

    The painting landed in the private collections of French kings following Leonardo da Vinci death's in 1519. Following the French Revolution, it held a place of honor in Napoleon Bonaparte's bedroom. As of 1815, it could be seen by the public in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

  • Mona Lisa copy in Madrid's Prado (dapd)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    Mona Lisa has a twin

    The twin has been on show for some time in Madrid's Museo del Prado. In 2012, it was discovered that this painting was created simultaneously with the original. Restoration work exposed the same Italian landscape in the background and the same improvements. That proves that both works were created at the same time. The painter of this one was presumably Francesco Melzi, one of da Vinci's pupils.

  • A photo of the (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    Disappearing act

    The "Mona Lisa" didn't really become famous until she disappeared. An Italian living in Paris stole the painting from the Louvre in 1911, wishing to take it back to Italy. It remained missing for two years before police arrested the man. The painting's return to Paris prompted an unprecedented storm of visitors to the Louvre.

  • Tourists viewing the Mona Lisa (picture-alliance/dpa/Godong/F. de Noyelle)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    A target of attacks

    Mona Lisa evokes a lot of different feelings – and apparently not only positive ones. Two different acts of vandalism were performed on the painting in 1956. One vandal threw acid at the painting, damaging it. Then a Bolivian tourist threw a rock at it. Since then, it's protected behind bullet-proof glass, which shielded it when a visitor threw a mug at it in 2009.

  • Analyzing the painting with x-rays (picture-alliance/dpa/C2RMF/V.A. Solé/ESRF)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    The 'sfumato' effect is the secret

    Countless scientists and art historians have analyzed the painting, unearthing surprising findings. In 2008, the mystery behind Mona Lisa's enigmatic smile was solved: a painting technique called "sfumato." Da Vinci applied several thin layers of paint over one another to create a blurred effect and blend the colors. It lends the painting, particularly the face, a rich, yet elusive atmosphere.

  • Andy Warhol's version of the Mona Lisa (Museum Barberini, Potsdam)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    A long history

    The "Mona Lisa" has not only prompted the greatest commentary ever in the history of art, it has inspired countless artists to create variations on it – from Joseph Beuys to Andy Warhol. As a media icon of the 20th century, she is found in everything from literature to music and advertising. Bob Dylan once said "Mona Lisa must have had the highway blues; you can tell by the way she smiles."

    Author: Katharina Abel, Julia Hitz, Paula Rösler (als)


Not only artistic disputes

Relations between Paris and Rome have also been strained by clashes over other issues, including migration and European Union budget policy. Italian leaders angered Macron recently by voicing their support for France's "yellow vest" protesters.

In February, Paris briefly recalled Ambassador Christian Masset in protest at "unfounded attacks and outlandish claims" by the Italian government.

Read more: Italy sends mixed signals in historic spat with France

  • Security guards open a door to reveal Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Wenig)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Salvator Mundi

    Perhaps the only Leonardo da Vinci work in private ownership, it was auctioned by Christie's in New York in 2017 for a record-breaking $450 million. Created around the year 1500, it's one of less than 20 surviving paintings by the master, though its authenticity is still up for debate. In 1958, the artwork changed hands for $60, under the belief that it wasn't an original work.

  • Leonardo da Vinci Mona Lisa (picture-alliance/United Archive)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Mona Lisa

    Leonardo's most famous painting was created when the Italian Renaissance was at its peak. Today, it hangs in the Louvre, in Paris. The year of its completion is as unclear as the true identity of the model. The Florentine Lisa del Giocondo, wife of the cloth and silk merchant Francesco di Bartolomeo di Zanobi del Giocondo, is considered a leading candidate. But many art historians remain doubtful.

  • Leonardo da Vinci 'St. John the Baptist' (picture-alliance/akg-images/A. Held)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    St. John the Baptist

    This portrait of John the Baptist, who recognized Jesus as the Messiah in the New Testament and spread the word of his arrival, also hangs in the Louvre. His cheerful gaze is an expression of his knowledge. Between 1513 and 1515, Leonardo was in the service of the Vatican. Presumably, Pope Leo X commissioned the painting, which is believed to be Leonardo's last.

  • Leonardo da Vinci - The Last Supper (picture-alliance/R. Goldmann)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    The Last Supper

    Beyond the "Mona Lisa," the true masterpiece of da Vinci's oeuvre is the "Last Supper" found in the Dominican Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan. It has been restored several times because the fresco-secco wall-painting technique popular in the late 15th century is not as durable as frescoes painted on wet lime plaster. The artwork is listed as UNESCO World Heritage.

  • Leonardo da Vinci Madonna of the Yarnwinder (Getty Images/J. Mitchell)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Madonna of the Yarnwinder

    The original no longer exists; instead, there are two copies painted by da Vinci's students. One of the copies is part of a private collection in New York, the other was stolen from Drumlanrig Castle in Scotland in 2003, only to reappear four years later through a raid. Today, the painting with an estimated worth of €40 million ($45.7 million) hangs in the Scottish National Gallery.

  • Leonardo da Vinci self-portrait (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bertorello)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Portrait of a Man in Red Chalk

    Concern over authenticity is a given with artworks that are 500 years old. Experts are unsure about the self-portrait (above), a sketch owned by the Royal Library of Turin. It presumably shows the master himself, but some experts believe the red chalk drawing could have been made long after da Vinci's death. Would da Vinci smirk at the uncertainty?

  • illustration of Leonardo da Vinci's Aerial screw (Imago/United Archives)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Aerial screw

    The Renaissance Man was much more interested in sciences than painting. Da Vinci sketched ideas and observations in architecture, biology, technology and anatomy. The above aerial screw, the Helix Pteron, brings to paper the concept of a flying machine, a precursor of a helicopter. It was never built because he lacked the materials.

  • Leonardo da Vinci The Vitruvian Man (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    The Vitruvian Man

    Presumably, his inventive talent was one of the reasons there are so few da Vinci paintings — he simply didn't get around to it that often. This drawing is based on the work of the architect Vitruvius, a depiction of a man with ideal proportions, a symbol of symmetry, beauty and body awareness. Most Germans carry the image in their wallet — imprinted on their health insurance card.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (cmk, db)


Macron's love of Italy

At the end of Macron's RAI interview, he expressed deep love for his Italian neighbors.

"There are so many French people who love Italy and Italians who love France and the French. But suddenly, we almost forgot that we have to keep on learning to understand each other," Macron said.

"I do not underestimate any of the difficulties of everyday life and the impatience, but I believe that between our countries, there is and always has been a lot of heart, that is to say, friendship, love."

kw/amp (AP, AFP,  dpa)

Audios and videos on the topic

'Restoring Leonardo' 500 years after Da Vinci's death  

