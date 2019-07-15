 Four kids in Australia steal car and drive 1,000 kilometers | News | DW | 15.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Four kids in Australia steal car and drive 1,000 kilometers

A group of four kids left a farewell note before stealing a car and driving some 1,000 kilometers down the Australian east coast. The kids, aged 10-14, packed fishing rods and allegedly stole petrol from two towns.

New South Wales Police Acting Inspector Darren Williams (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Four children aged 10 to 14  stole a parent's SUV and drove about 1,000 kilometers down the Australian east coast before they were stopped by police on Sunday police said.

Police said the children had departed from the Central Queensland town of Rockhampton and were stopped in the town of Grafton in New South Wales.

When they were pulled over, the young adventurers locked the doors and refused to get out, Acting Police Inspector Darren Williams said.

A police officer then used a baton to break a window of the Nissan Patrol vehicle, which had been reported stolen, Williams said.

Farewell note contents unknown

Police are uncertain as to how many children were involved in driving the vehicle, but it was possible that they had shared the task. To apply for a driving licence in Queensland, a person must be 17 years old.

  • View through a windshield out onto the Autobahn (Imago/Horst Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    The sky's the limit

    The only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways, Germany nonetheless has an excellent network of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

  • Major traffic jam on the Autobahn (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Bracing yourself

    According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

  • View into the side rear-view mirror (imago/Jochen Tack)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Tailgaters

    Even when you think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

  • Permanent speed camera on side of road (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Smile for the camera!

    Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

  • Woman speaking on her cell at the steering wheel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Cell phones a no-no

    Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

  • Complete stand-still on the Autobahn (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Make way for help

    The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

  • Warning sign with light on road (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Be on the alert

    You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

  • Woman blowing into straw for alcohol test (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Driving under the influence

    In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.05 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 0.16 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

  • Winter in Deutschland Verkehr Glatteis (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Snow tires

    Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

  • Person with their feet propped up outside a car window (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    A relaxed approach

    To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet!

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


"It's a long way, in excess of 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Rockhampton down to Grafton. I couldn't imagine one person actually driving all that way in two days," Williams told reporters.

Read more: Australian police stop 12-year-old's coast-to-coast drive

The children are a 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl. The 14-year-old lived in Grafton, which might have been the children's destination, Williams said.

A farewell note was reportedly left in Rockhampton.

Petrol stolen

Williams said the children are also suspected of failing to pay for gasoline at gas stations in two towns.

Police had attempted to stop the car in the New South Wales town of Glen Innes, but called off the chase.

Officials have not interviewed the children yet because as a parent or guardian must be present. Williams said they would be charged, but did not list the alleged offenses.

Schools are currently closed in New South Wales for the mid-year holiday period, while the school vacation ended in Queensland on Monday.

law (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Nine-year-old boy nabs parents' car for joyride to local fair

A young boy was stopped by German police after he used his parents' car to drive to a local fair. Propped up by his booster seat, the boy was barely able to see over the steering wheel, but managed to walk away unharmed. (12.05.2018)  

Everything you need to know about the German autobahn

Germany is famous the world over for its autobahn — also known as "the highway without speed limits." But that's not the case everywhere. Here are some tips for navigating it. (23.05.2018)  

VW, Ford cooperate on self-driving, electric car technology

Volkswagen is investing billions in a company partially owned by Ford that develops technology for self-driving cars. VW chief Herbert Diess didn't rule out deepening the two companies' alliance in the future. (13.07.2019)  

Australian police stop 12-year-old's coast-to-coast drive

A boy's solo car drive across Australia's remote outback has been ended by police, at the 1,300 kilometer (807 mile)-mark at Broken Hill. The 12-year old had covered a third of the coast-to-coast distance to Perth. (23.04.2017)  

How to navigate the German autobahn

Germany is famous the world over not just for its cars, but also for its highways. Here are some tips before you put the pedal to the metal. (10.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Australien - Lighthouse Beach am Port Macquarie

Australian police link bones to French backpacker 15.07.2019

Police in Australia say DNA testing has identified the remains of missing French backpacker Erwan Ferrieux. Fears were raised after his rental car was found abandoned near a popular surf beach in February.

Palliativmedizin

Australian state legalizes voluntary euthanasia 19.06.2019

An Australian state has enacted euthanasia laws to allow terminally-ill patients to end their lives with lethal medication. The first death could take place in as soon as three weeks.

Australien Wiebe Wakker, Weltumrundung in E-Auto

Dutchman completes epic electric-car trip from Netherlands to Australia 07.04.2019

A Dutchman has driven across 33 countries in just over three years in his electric car "The Blue Bandit," concluding his trip in Sydney. Wiebe Wakker said he did the journey to change opinions on electric cars.

Advertisement