 Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe collapses after being shot at campaign event | News | DW | 08.07.2022

News

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe collapses after being shot at campaign event

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after being shot during a campaign speech. He was taken to the hospital bleeding and unconscious after collapsing.

DW News Breaking

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after being shot during a campaign event on Friday in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK said.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to the hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest.

Media reports said he might have been shot from behind with a shotgun. NHK reported that a man had been apprehended.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He was in office for a year in 2006 and then from 2012 to 2020.

More to come on this breaking news story as details become available.

ss/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

 

