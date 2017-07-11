Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe collapses after being shot at campaign event

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after being shot during a campaign speech. He was taken to the hospital bleeding and unconscious after collapsing.
Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.
NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to the hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest.
Media reports said he might have been shot from behind with a shotgun. NHK reported that a man had been apprehended.
Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He was in office for a year in 2006 and then from 2012 to 2020.
