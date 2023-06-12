  1. Skip to content
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies

Richard Connor
38 minutes ago

The former prime minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi, has died at the age of 86, according to Italian media.

Italien Ex-Ministerpräsident Silvio Berlusconi
Image: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo/picture alliance

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

The billionaire businessman built Italy's largest media company before transforming the country's political landscape.

What we know so far

Berlusconi, leader of the Forza Italia political party, and the founder of the Mediaset empire was 86 years old.

He had been suffering from chronic leukemia "for some time" and had recently developed a lung infection.

The former AC Milan owner was hospitalized in Milan on April 5 with a lung infection stemming from the disease.

He previously also suffered from heart ailments, and prostate cancer and was hospitalized for COVID-19 in 2020.

While Berlusconi's party is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, he himself did not have a role in government.

Italien Silvio Berlusconi in jungen Jahren
As AC Milan owner, Berlusconi oversaw one of the most successful periods in the club's historyImage: Ferdinando Meazza/AP/picture alliance

However, his death looks likely to dramatically shift the dynamics of Italian politics in the coming months.

The three-time premier was divisive, with admirers lauding his charisma and force of will, and critics deriding him as a populist who wielded political power as a means to enrich himself and his businesses.

Berlusconi's friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin put him at odds with Meloni, who is staunchly aligned with Ukraine. For the Italian's 86th birthday last September, Putin sent best wishes and vodka while Berlusconi sent back Lambrusco as a thank you.

Edited by Louis Oelofse

